Hex Trust Raises $88M for Crypto Custody Focused on the Gaming Sector

Ian Allison
·1 min read

Asia-focused crypto custody provider Hex Trust has raised $88 million in a funding round co-led by Animoca Brands and Liberty City Ventures.

The Series B funding round will be used to scale to Europe and the Middle East and to obtain additional licenses, the company said. Hex Trust currently has over 100 employees across offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam.

“From a licensing perspective, we are getting a license in Dubai and we’re studying Europe on this and where to go,” said Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini in an interview. “Operationally, we are looking at opening offices in the Middle East and Europe.”

Crypto custody firms have come to command high values for providing the complex technology required to safeguard digital assets controlled by regulated institutions like banks.

Over the past year, Hex Trust has begun working with high-profile blockchain projects like Algorand, Terra, Tezos and Celo, as well as institutions like the UnionBank of the Philippines, the latter being part of Hex Trust’s integration with IBM’s digital assets division.

Read more: Inside IBM’s Fast-Growing Crypto Custody Play

Other participants in the funding round included Ripple, Terraform Labs, Morgan Creek, Primavera Venture Partners, LeadBlock Partners, Protocol Labs and Adrian Cheng (CEO of Hong Kong real estate giant New World Development).

Hex Trust raised a $6 million Series A in the first quarter of last year. Animoca Brands led a further $10 million of fresh funding in October 2021.

“This collaboration [with Animoca] is to bring an institutional-grade platform to the GameFi market,” Quaglini said. “Our infrastructure will be provided to the consumer base in the Animoca Brands ecosystem. So, bringing gamers that don’t know how to use blockchain to true digital asset ownership.”

Recommended Stories

  • HBO Max and Discovery Plus Will Be Combined Into One Platform

    Discovery — which is about to become Warner Bros. Discovery within the next month, when its merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia closes — has confirmed its plans to combine its current streaming service Discovery Plus and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max into one service, rather than offer the two platforms as a bundle. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who […]

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • The stock market is poised for a prolonged sell-off later this year after a brief rally driven by seasonal trends, Stifel says

    "Every measure we have shows 0% return the next decade" for the S&P 500, Stifel said, pointing to current valuations and equity ownership levels.

  • Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

    Super investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the massive conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has dispensed many nuggets of wisdom that can help make us better investors -- and as better investors, we can grow richer. Here's a look at some valuable investing lessons imparted by Mr. Buffett -- including what may be one of his last recommendations. If you want to learn how to be a smarter investor from someone who has headed his company for more than 50 years, growing its value by an annual average of about 20%, you're in luck: Warren Buffett has been publishing annual letters to his shareholders in each of those years.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • AT&T (T) Affirms 2022 View, Offers Long-Term Growth Targets

    While affirming guidance for 2022, AT&T (T) shed some light on its business transformation initiatives and offered an outlook of the standalone company for 2023 and beyond.

  • Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

    Apple (AAPL) has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to contribute to increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • AMC stuns investors with investment in gold and silver mine as it puts $1.8 billion war chest to work

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surprised investors Tuesday with the news of an investment in a gold and silver mine that is well outside of its core cinema business.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Ford Stock Is Down For a Very Odd Reason. No, Production Guidance Wasn’t Cut.

    Automotive News reported that Ford is planning for a 12% drop in U.S. deliveries in 2022. That wasn't the right number and it has been corrected. Ford shares are still down.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • My Retirement Portfolio Dropped 25% During the Tech Stock Correction -- 3 Reasons That's Just Fine

    With the S&P 500 index dropping over 10% in just the last three months, investors received a not-so-subtle reminder of the perfectly normal declines that occur in the market. According to Compound Capital Partners, the S&P 500 index sees intra-year corrections of 10% almost every other year and 20% drops every four. On top of the broad market's decline, the technology-focused NASDAQ Composite index dropped over 15% year to date, and many investors have felt the pain -- myself included.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 6% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield. Monthly dividend stocks are a steady source of passive income for people who plan their retirement around dividends. In this […]

  • Apple Has Bad News for Customers

    If you're looking forward to the latest suite of Apple products from its first launch event held online last week, there maybe an unexpected kink that could disrupt your plans to upgrade to the new low-cost iPhone SE or the latest iPad Air 5 or the wildly popular Mac Studio. The biggest manufacturer of Apple iPhones, Foxconn Technology Group has "suspended" operations in China's industrial hub Shenzhen following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the region. "The operation of Foxconn in Shenzhen China has been suspended from March 14 onwards in compliance with the local government's new COVID-19 policy," according to an emailed statement shared widely in media reports. "The date of factory resumption is to be advised by the local government," Foxconn added.