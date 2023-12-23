Hexagon Alley cafe offers space for board games, community building and more

Everyone from exasperated parents down to the 1990s rockers Harvey Danger offers some version of the sentiment "If you're bored, then you're boring."

But no one needs to say a word upon stepping inside Hexagon Alley; it's nearly impossible to imagine feeling bored or boring there. The Ninth Street cafe, which opened this summer, offers many ways to keep your mind sharp, hands busy and deepen — or even make new — friendships.

Patrons can share charcuterie boards or sip a cocktail while playing one of more than 650 board games in the Hexagon Alley library. And, as owner Kyle Rieman notes, the space is open to many different interests and visions of togetherness: from yoga and craft classes to Dungeons and Dragons groups and more.

Regulars show up for a varied slate of events, and Hexagon Alley staff has welcomed companies like Veterans United and even athletes from the University of Missouri through its doors.

"Our main goal is to provide a space to build community," Rieman said.

Anyone's game

Hexagon Alley is for both the novice and the player with a regular game. Rieman's interest in board games sparked about 12 years ago, and he estimates around two-thirds of the Hexagon Alley library came from his personal collection.

Founding the business alongside Colleen Spurlock and Nathen Reynolds, their team built out the library to include titles they saw at other game cafes or on published lists, as well as more games that can accommodate two players, Rieman said.

Hoping to introduce and immerse, depending on interest level, the staff is developing a game menu that will offer "recommended if you like ..." sections as well as time estimates and other factors, he said.

Hexagon Alley isn't just a place to grab a game and play for a short while. The cafe also sells games on its retail side, and offers something like a game tutoring service.

If you're interested in learning to play a specific title, Hexagon Alley staffers will learn the game themselves, then teach your group for the price of that staff time, Rieman said.

Eat, drink and be merry

The "A Star is Born" Charcuter-tree is a holiday offering from Hexagon Alley

Quite naturally, the Hexagon Alley menu is designed to enhance the gaming experience — the food is light, flavorful, easy to handle.

Shareables fit for groups include The Settlers Spread ($12/$20), which Rieman described as a "classic" meat-and-cheese board with vegetables and dip; and the Gimme S'more Board ($10/$16), a more gourmet take on the campfire standard.

Among the most popular handheld items, he said, is the Charmander ($13), a chicken quesadilla with habanero bacon jam; and the Mousetrap, essentially an "adult grilled cheese," Rieman said. The latter sandwich features three kinds of cheese as well as apple, spinach and red onion and turkey can be added.

A robust bar service includes numerous coffee options, with blends by Fretboard Coffee, draft beers and cocktails. Like their counterparts on the food menu, each cocktail has a playful, game-inspired name. The Apples to Apple ($10) mingles white whiskey, apple cider, lime juice and ginger beer; the Princess Peach ($10) brings togther gin, lemon and lime juice, peach syrup and club soda.

Each cocktail can be made as a mocktail, without alcohol, for about half the price.

What's ahead at Hexagon Alley

Boardgame cafe Hexagon Alley has created the Winter Wonderland Pop-Up for this holiday season

Currently, Hexagon Alley is celebrating the holidays with its Winter Wonderland Pop-Up, devoting a portion of its space to a private bar and gathering room for rental, with six holiday-themed cocktails available. The pop-up will at least be available through New Year's Eve, if not a little longer, Rieman said.

And 2024 will bring the fulfillment of a Hexagon Alley vision, as the space opens its afterschool programs.

The initial slate will feature Mind Masters (for grades two through four), Strategy Specialists (four through six) and an Introduction to RPGs group for grades three and up. Offerings are likely to expand, Rieman said, and summer-camp experiences are in the works.

A few other upcoming events include:

Jan. 2: Marvel Trivia Night

Jan. 9: '90s Sitcom Trivia Night

Hexagon Alley is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Christmas Day, and will also be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. To learn more, visit https://hexagonalley.com/.

