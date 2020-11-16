Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Written Resolution

Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon”) has requested Nordic Trustee AS as Bond Trustee to issue a notice of written resolution in respect of its NOK 1,100,000,000 senior unsecured bond issue, HEX03 - ISIN NO0010846280 (the "Bond"), in the context of proposing certain amendments to the terms of the Bond as set out in the attached notice of the written resolution.

The proposal is supported by a group of bondholders representing more than two-thirds of the notional amount.

Carnegie AS and SEB are acting as financial advisors to Hexagon.

For further queries, please contact:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com





About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

