Hexagon Composites ASA (OB:HEX): Commentary On Fundamentals

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Hexagon Composites ASA (OB:HEX) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. HEX is a company with robust financial health as well as a buoyant future outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Hexagon Composites here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet

HEX is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 47% in the upcoming year. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by a similarly outstanding revenue growth over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. HEX is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that HEX has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. HEX’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 31%, which means its debt level is reasonable. This implies that HEX has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt.

OB:HEX Future Profit February 10th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Hexagon Composites, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has HEX’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is HEX worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HEX is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of HEX? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



