The Hexagon Composites (OB:HEX) Share Price Has Gained 50% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Hexagon Composites ASA (OB:HEX) shareholders have enjoyed a 50% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 19% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 40% in the last year.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Hexagon Composites's earnings per share are down 5.7% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 7.5% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Hexagon Composites is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Hexagon Composites has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Hexagon Composites's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Hexagon Composites shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 56%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Hexagon Composites has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 40% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 9.3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research Hexagon Composites in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NO exchanges.

