Hexagon Q4 profit up 12%, results released after "unauthorised access"

·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon said on Monday its adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit had risen 12% year-on-year to 418 million euros ($455.54 million) and that sales were up 15% in the same period.

Analysts had on average expected an adjusted EBIT of 420 million euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The earnings, which had been due for release on Feb. 1, were released earlier than planned due to "an isolated event concerning unauthorised access of one specific email account", the company said in a statement.

"A swift investigation confirmed no impact to Hexagon's internal networks or operations, nor was any evidence found that confidential information was taken," it added.

Operating net sales amounted to 1.40 billion euros in the fourth quarter while analysts on average had expected 1.39 billion.

"Hexagon had a strong finish to 2022, moving into the new year with good momentum," Chief Executive Paolo Guglielmini said.

($1 = 0.9176 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

