Are Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shareholders Getting A Good Deal?

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I will take you through HXL’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

Is Hexcel generating enough cash?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Hexcel has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

I will be analysing Hexcel’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Hexcel’s yield of 1.39% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Hexcel but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Does Hexcel have a favourable cash flow trend?

Can HXL improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 17%, ramping up from its current levels of US$399m to US$465m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, HXL’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 11% next year, to 5.2% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if HXL can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

The company’s low yield relative to the market index means you are taking on more risk holding the single-stock Hexcel as opposed to the diversified market portfolio, and being compensated for less. Though the high operating cash flow growth in the future could change this. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Hexcel to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is HXL worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HXL is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Hexcel’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

