Hexcel's (NYSE:HXL) three-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) share price up 13% in a single quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 15% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

While the stock has risen 6.6% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Hexcel saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 61% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 5% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term. This positive sentiment is also reflected in the generous P/E ratio of 298.87.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Hexcel had a tough year, with a total loss of 3.1% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hexcel better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hexcel you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

