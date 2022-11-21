HexClad makes the best cookware sets—and right now they're up to 40% off for Black Friday

Shop early Black Friday Deals on HexClad cookware sets, pots, pans and more.

If you're shopping for cookware this Black Friday, don't miss these deals from HexClad. The Gordon Ramsey-endorsed brand tops our lists of the best cookware sets, the best woks and stir-fry pans and the best cookware sets for induction. We love HexClad's hybrid construction, which pairs the best elements of stainless steel and nonstick pans, and right now there's even more to love, namely, huge Black Friday savings of up to 40% on sets and 51% site wide, with free shipping across the board.

The savings include cookware bundles like our favorite, the 13-piece HexClad cookware set with lids, on sale for $600. That's a savings of 40%—marked down from $999. The set includes all the pieces you need, including 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pans with lids, a 12-inch wok (our top pick!) and 2- and 3-quart pots, both with lids.

The hybrid construction provides the even heating you expect from nonstick, combined with the non-scratch finish of stainless steel. We found the pans needed only a little oil to be truly nonstick, and they performed beautifully once seasoned.

HexClad's impressive array of cookware is backed by the brand's investment in technology. Stainless steel, which helps food brown and sear (plus protects the pan) is scattered across each piece in a patented hexagonal design, while the non-stick surface gives you easier cleanup and just an all-around more enjoyable cook. You get true temperature control and, even better, dishwasher-safe builds.

We've rounded up some top Black Friday buys from the HexClad sale below—just don't wait, since top buys will sell out fast.

The best Black Friday cookware deals from HexClad

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

