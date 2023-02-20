HexClad makes some of our favorite cookware sets—save up to 49% this Presidents Day

Save up to 49% on top-rated HexClad cookware sets this Presidents Day.

Home cooked meals are made all the easier with good quality pots and pans and HexClad, the producers of some of our favorite cookware sets, are dishing up a veritable feast of Presidents Day deals. Right now you can stock your cabinets with savings of up to 49% on HexClad pots and pans we love.

When it comes to cookware, we think HexClad is one of the best—pieces from the Gordon Ramsey-endorsed brand top our lists of the best cookware sets, the best woks and stir-fry pans and the best cookware sets for induction. We love HexClad's hybrid construction, which pairs the best elements of stainless steel and nonstick pans, and, right now, there's even more to love with tasty discounts any home-chef would swoon over.

Included in the limited-time Presidents Day sale are HexClad cookware bundles, like the 13-piece HexClad cookware set with lids that we named our best overall, marked down 29% from $1049 to $749. The set includes all the pieces you need, including 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pans with lids, a 12-inch wok (our top pick!) and 2- and 3-quart pots, both with lids. The set's hybrid construction provides the even heating you expect from nonstick combined with the non-scratch finish of stainless steel. We found the pans needed only a little oil to be truly nonstick, and they performed beautifully once seasoned.

If you're looking to spec out your entire cookware line-up then the HexClad Presidents Day Bundle might be exactly what you are looking for. This massive set includes the aforementioned 13-piece cookware set, a 1-quart pot, a set of stainless steel storage and mixing bowls with lids, a 12-inch griddle pan and a canvas shopping bag. this massive set includes several of our top-rated HexClad pieces and is marked down 41% from $1,525 to $900.

HexClad's impressive array of cookware is backed by the brand's investment into technology. Stainless steel, which helps food brown and sear (plus protects the pan) is scattered across each piece in a patented hexagonal design, while the non-stick surface gives you easier cleanup and just an all-around more enjoyable cook. You get true temperature control and, even better, dishwasher-safe builds.

Shop the HexClad Presidents Day sale today for savings on all the cookware you need for at-home date nights, parties and family dinners. Just be sure to shop fast, these mouthwatering markdowns will only be around for a limited time!

Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide

