Hexza Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HEXZA) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Hexza Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HEXZA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hexza Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = RM6.7m ÷ (RM269m - RM6.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Hexza Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hexza Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hexza Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Hexza Corporation Berhad has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.5%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Our Take On Hexza Corporation Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Hexza Corporation Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 36% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hexza Corporation Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

