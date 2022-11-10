What Hexza Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:HEXZA) P/E Is Not Telling You

Hexza Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:HEXZA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

For example, consider that Hexza Corporation Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Hexza Corporation Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Hexza Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 42% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 24% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Hexza Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Hexza Corporation Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Hexza Corporation Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Hexza Corporation Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

