Trump's 'America First' crowd needs to stand by Ukraine or shut the heck up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elvia Díaz, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

It’s time for the America First crowd to rally behind Ukraine or shut the hell the up.

Former President Donald Trump led the mob, first praising Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and then calling into Fox News to link lies of a stolen election to Russia’s attack.

“It all happened because of a rigged election,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who’s obviously always willing to let Trump and his America First crowd spew any lies at any time.

It’s too late for Trump to redeem himself. He has already chosen Putin, Russia’s evil dictator using his military might to destroy Ukraine and eventually bring the democratic western hemisphere to his knees.

But is it too much to expect the rest of the America First crowd to rally behind the United States' support of Ukraine?

Will these people, the same ones who defend the U.S. Capitol insurrection as “legitimate political discourse,” keep praising Putin?

Ukraine is under a full-scale attack from Russia. America can’t and won’t stand idly by while Putin’s armed forces fire artillery rockets at Ukraine, sending men, women and children scrambling to find shelter.

It may be too early to grasp the ramifications of this attack on a worldwide scale. But the United States of America is absolutely and resolutely standing with Ukraine.

The America First crowd must do the same or shut the hell up.

Elvia Díaz is an editorial columnist for The Republic and azcentral. Reach her at 602-444-8606 or elvia.diaz@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter, @elviadiaz1.

Subscribe to get more opinions content.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump chose Putin over Ukraine. What about the rest of his crowd?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine official on Trump's praise of Putin: 'It's good' US isn't 'neighbors of Russia'

    Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba knocked comments from former president Trump praising Russian President Vladimir Putin who announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning Moscow time. "It's good that the United States is not neighbors of Russia, otherwise no one in the United States would have such an opinion about President Putin," Kuleba said during an interview Thursday with BloombergTV. Kuleba's comments...

  • Trump under fire for Fox News appearance moments after Putin declares war on Ukraine

    Trump has called Russian president ‘smart’ twice in two days amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • Decision to invade Ukraine raises questions over Putin’s ‘sense of reality’

    Officials in western capitals concerned by ‘despotic mindset’ of Russian president and rambling Monday speech increased doubts Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday. The Czech president Miloš Zeman denounced Putin a ‘madman’ after the invasion. Photograph: Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin/EPA Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a catastrophic new European war, combined with the sheer weirdness of his recent public appearances, has raised questions in western capitals about the mental stability of th

  • Trump criticizes Biden on Fox News while Russia invades Ukraine

    Former President Trump called into Fox News on Wednesday evening to criticize President Biden's response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine.Driving the news: Two days after calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "very savvy" after the Russian president recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent, Trump called into Fox host Laura Ingraham's show to call the assault on Ukraine "a terrible thing" that "would not have happened during my administration."Get market new

  • Donald Trump hails Vladimir Putin as a 'genius' over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Donald Trump has declared the invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if he was still president as he called Vladimir Putin a "genius".

  • Ukraine's forces no match for Russia in manpower, gear and experience

    Ukrainian forces are defending against an invasion on three sides by a Russian military that is bigger, better armed and steeped in recent combat experience from Syria's civil war. Missiles struck Ukrainian cities on Thursday, and Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus and landing on its Black Sea and Azov Sea coasts. Russia's objective remained unclear but the capital Kyiv was clearly a principal target, with President Vladimir Putin saying he intended to "strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine".

  • Standard Ethics cuts Russia sustainability rating to lowest rung

    Sustainability ratings agency Standard Ethics said on Thursday it had downgraded the rating of the Russian Federation after it invaded Ukraine. Standard Ethics, which grades companies and governments on their performance on a range of environmental, social and governance-related measures, said it cut Russia one notch to its lowest rating of 'F' from 'E-', defined as 'Not Sustainable'. The downgrade followed "today's serious armed violation of Ukrainian sovereignty by the Russian Federation, the massive international impact this has, and the sanctions approved by the world's major democracies", it said in a statement.

  • The South Florida way of sanctioning Russia for Ukraine invasion | Frank Cerabino

    Russian investments in Sunny Isles Beach condos might be a good place to levy sanctions against Putin oligarchs over the Ukraine invasion.

  • White House knocks report on Biden being presented cyberattack options on Russia

    The White House is rejecting reports of cyberattack options to disrupt Russia's Ukraine invasion being presented to President Biden."This report on cyber options being presented to @POTUS is off base and does not reflect what is actually being discussed in any shape or form," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet on Thursday.Her statement followed an NBC News report that U.S. cyberwarriors are primed to respond to Moscow's military action on...

  • Menendez: Need to expel Kremlin from international community is in 'focus'

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said in a statement late Wednesday night that Russia's military operation in Ukraine brings the "need to expel the current" leadership in Moscow "into sharp focus."The statement was issued soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine, following weeks of speculation about a potential invasion."This unprovoked attack has brought into sharp focus...

  • Truckers Gather in California as 'People's Convoy' to Washington Begins

    Semi-trucks, campers and other vehicles gathered in California’s San Bernardino County on Wednesday, February 23, to begin the so-called ’People’s Convoy’ journey to Washington to protest COVID-19 mandates.The convoy was inspired by Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy,’ which included weeks of demonstrations and blockades in Ottawa. The convoy from California is scheduled to arrive in Washington in early March, which coincides with President Biden’s State of the Union address.Footage taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the scene at Adelanto Stadium as vehicles embark on the journey. Gutenschwager estimated that over a thousand vehicles were present at the start of the protest in Adelanto on Wednesday.Additional National Guard personnel are due to be deployed in Washington as three separate convoys are scheduled to arrive, according to local media.The People’s Convoy had raised over $460,000 in donations by Wednesday, according to its website. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Trump falsely blames Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 'rigged election' in the US before Fox News cut him off

    "It all happened because of a rigged election," former President Donald Trump said, repeating lies about the 2020 US election.

  • S.Korea presidential frontrunner seeks to 'reset' China ties with extra THAAD missile system

    Plans by South Korea's leading opposition presidential candidate to buy an additional THAAD U.S. missile system risks economic retaliation from China, his top foreign policy adviser said, but that would provide a chance to "reset" testy diplomatic ties. Kim Sung-han, who advises Yoon Suk-yeol on foreign policy, also said North Korea is likely to resume weapons testing, but his team aims to devise a roadmap with significant and swift benefits for Pyongyang if it takes concrete actions to denuclearise.

  • Indiana Black Expo's new business development program gets $300,000 grant

    KeyBank parent company KeyCorp said the grant is part of its $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which addresses economic and racial equity.

  • Facebook letting users in Ukraine lock their social profiles for security

    On Wednesday, Twitter also posted a series of tips on the social networking site on how users can secure their accounts to guard against hacking, or making sure their tweets are private and only visible to followers. The actions come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine escalated on Thursday, raising concerns about the spread of disinformation on social media.

  • Ukraine official questions why Russia is even part of UN security council

    Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya in a fiery speech late on Wednesday called on the Russian ambassador to the U.N. to say on the record that troops "aren't bombing Ukrainian cities right now.""You have a smartphone. You can call Lavrov," he said while referring to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Kyslytsya said Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared "a war on my country."His speech came shortly after...

  • Opponents mock France's Macron over Ukraine diplomacy but face questions themselves

    Opposition contenders in France's upcoming leadership election mocked President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine crisis, accusing him of putting up a show for electoral gains. However, they also found their own past comments and dealings with Russia coming under scrutiny. Macron has led European efforts to avert war in Ukraine, flying to Moscow earlier this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and spending hours on the phone with him and other world leaders over the past weeks to mediate.

  • Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Tells Russia, ‘Go Straight to Hell’

    The Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors to the United Nations exchanged heated words during an emergency Security Council meeting to discuss President Vladimir Putin’s order to attack Ukraine. Photo Composite: Emily Siu

  • Germany Says It Can Do Without Russian Gas. That’s Tricky

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarActivision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Call of Duty GameGermany’s economy minister said the country could do without Russian gas. But that won’t be easy.Europe’s industrial powerhouse currently relies on Russia’s

  • Confused Trump believes US has invaded Ukraine in Fox call-in

    ‘You told me about the amphibious attack by Americans’