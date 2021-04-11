Hey, Bob’s uncle’s sister’s cousin: The Kansas GOP wants you to verify voter fraud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
C.J. Janovy
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Watch out with the Halloween costumes later this year, Kansans. One of your state senators has proposed making it a felony for anyone to impersonate the secretary of state or a county election clerk.

That was one of the amendments proposed recently in Senate debate about the state’s election laws, which wasn’t really a debate as much as it was an indulgence of monsters cooked up in Republican vats of election fraud delusions, which they want us all to believe.

Proposed by state Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, the felony for impersonating the secretary of state is now part of a bill that state Sen. Larry Alley was not joking about when he said it “would make it easy for everyone to vote.” (It restricts who can return an advance voting ballot for another voter and imposes other advance voting requirements).

It would be mixing holiday metaphors to wish that this March 31 discussion was some sort of elaborate prank on the people of Kansas (you can see for yourself, starting around 5:57 in the video). But the senators in pursuit of remedies for phantom fraud were too serious for April Fool’s Eve, even when they were talking about things they knew weren’t true.

“One thing we have seen during the last election cycle was the allegations of ballot harvesting. And I’m not going to say that they were all true, but there was allegations of ballot harvesting,” Alley told his fellow senators. “What we want to do is not have those types of allegations here in Kansas. We want to have safe, secure, fair and transparent elections.”

Never mind that Kansas’ (real) secretary of state, Scott Schwab, has told lawmakers that November’s election was absolutely safe, secure, fair and transparent.

“We have a lot of my colleagues across the country looking at the way we do things and how they can implement it, so they don’t have the frustrations that some states have,” Schwab said in January.

Still, suspicions lurked.

“I was just at a coffee this weekend,” Tyson reported. “The county clerk stood up. She had an application of voter registration, a petition for a candidate to get on the ballot. He swore on an affidavit that all the signatures were correct and accurate. She knows that two of those signatures, the person had been dead for over three years. Yes, we do have great elections in Kansas. But as with any process, any system, we can make them better.”

Sen. Ethan Corson, the freshman Democrat from Prairie Village, was dubious.

“We keep hearing these vague things: ‘I heard this there,’ ‘Somebody whispered in my ear that this,’ ‘Somebody told me they were concerned about that.’ But I mean, I’m a lawyer, I would just like to see evidence of these things. The secretary of state is not aware of any of this evidence,” he said.

He went on: “I’m just a little bit reluctant to kind of believe the thing that, you know, Bob’s uncle told me down at the diner that his, you know, ex-wife Mary’s sister’s cousin told him about this person who got 12 ballots. I don’t think that’s how we should make public policy.”

Tyson took offense at Corson’s insinuation that she was lying. There might not be news stories or other reports about this incident, Tyson explained, because the county clerk “tried to mitigate the circumstances and take care of it.”

(Tyson later told the Reflector that the clerk who spoke up was from Montgomery County, and that she had tried to prosecute the candidate who filed an affidavit with dead signatories, but “nobody would prosecute.” Montgomery County Clerk Charlotte Scott Schmidt did not immediately reply to my phone message and email.)

Corson apologized but reiterated: Despite no firm evidence of widespread voter fraud, lawmakers talk about it like something “always going under the radar that nobody is catching.”

This inspired Republican state Sen. Mike Thompson, the climate-change-denying weatherman from Shawnee, to do “a quick internet search” where he indeed found evidence of voter fraud — at least 11 cases! My quick internet search probably took me to the same place: the conservative 501(c)(3) nonprofit Heritage Foundation’s database. It shows 14 cases since 2005 (out of millions of votes cast) with each lone-wolf fraudster getting caught and punished. The most recent one is former Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins.

In other words, voter fraud exists! I’ll acknowledge that. But it’s rare and people get in trouble for it. If Republicans, who love to talk about transparency, would just say that as they’re deploying scary anecdotes, their efforts to make it harder for Kansans to vote might deserve a little respect. Instead, it’s as if they’re impersonating election officers.

Recommended Stories

  • Controversial Kansas education plan fails as GOP lawmaker switches vote last minute

    The proposal would have tied $5.8 billion in school funding to expanding school choice and restricting online learning.

  • 9 of the 10 US metro areas with a surge in COVID-19 cases are in Michigan

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking people to avoid indoor dining, youth sports, and in-person high school for two weeks. But she's not shutting them down.

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees

    See the winners so far and all the nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Ukraine says it could be provoked by Russian 'aggression' in conflict area

    Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday his country could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in the conflict area of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. The minister, Andrii Taran, said Russian accusations about the rights of Russian-speakers being violated could be the reason for the resumption of armed aggression against Ukraine. "At the same time, it should be noted that the intensification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is possible only if an appropriate political decision is made at the highest level in the Kremlin," he said in a statement.

  • London mayor wants to host Indian Premier League cricket

    The mayor of London wants to bring Indian Premier League cricket matches to the British capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan told The Associated Press he is working with London-based cricket team Surrey about the feasibility of getting IPL franchises to play in London, saying the city has benefitted from having NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball teams come across the Atlantic for games in recent years.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • POW-MIA flag back atop White House, reversing Trump era decision

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday restored a flag honoring missing war veterans atop the White House after his predecessor angered some veterans by moving it last year to a less prominent location. The POW-MIA flag, dedicated to prisoners of war and service members missing in action, was relocated by former President Donald Trump in 2020 from a prominent position atop the White House to a spot on the South Lawn. A group of bipartisan lawmakers had been calling on Biden to return the flag to the top of the White House.

  • Prince Charles pays tribute to 'my dear papa' Philip for devoted service

    Britain's Prince Charles paid a personal tribute on Saturday to his "dear papa" Prince Philip, saying the royal family missed him enormously and that the 99-year-old would have been amazed at the touching reaction across the world to his death. Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," Charles, the couple's eldest son and heir to the throne, said outside his Highgrove House home in west England.

  • Avalanche acquire goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

    After injuries to their top two goaltenders derailed the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs last year, they're loading up on depth in net in hopes of making a deep run this season. Colorado acquired veteran goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Dubnyk and March trade pickup Jonas Johansson give the NHL-leading Avalanche some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer, with their sights set on the Stanley Cup.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • Saint Vincent volcano: 'Explosive' Soufrière eruption sparks mass evacuation

    La Soufrière on Saint Vincent island spews ash 6 km into the air, as 16,000 people are evacuated.

  • Prince Philip's islander devotees inspired by shared respect for tradition

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -The late Prince Philip maintained a respectful 50-year relationship with an indigenous group in the island nation of Vanuatu that venerated him based on their shared respect for tradition, in contrast to his history of racially insensitive remarks. The veneration of Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99, by people on Tanna Island in Vanuatu was one of the more curious aspects of the life of the former husband to the British Queen Elizabeth II. The villagers' special interest in the late Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, manifested itself in daily prayers for his blessing of their banana and yam crops and the posting of photos in village homes, including one from 1980 of him in a suit holding a club made and sent to London by the islanders.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • US unveils new rules for government contacts with Taiwan

    The State Department on Friday unveiled new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan that are likely to anger China but appear to reimpose some restrictions that had been lifted by the Trump administration. The department announced the changed policy in a statement that said the Biden administration intends to “liberalize” the rules to reflect the “deepening unofficial relationship” between the U.S. and Taiwan. Pompeo had lifted virtually all restrictions on contacts with Taiwan, including allowing Taiwanese military officers to wear uniforms and display the Taiwanese flag at meetings with U.S. officials.

  • Corporate America wants to avoid higher taxes and social issues. That's not likely to happen.

    On a range of political issues, businesses have felt compelled to speak out. But many are silent when it comes to tax hikes, if not hostile.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • Children plant hope in Baltimore with memory garden

    A memory garden is beautifying one Baltimore City neighborhood and honoring gun violence victims and their families. Families met Saturday in Harlem Park as a community to remember their loved ones. Students and volunteers with Let's Thrive Baltimore started the project from the ground up, packing plots with fresh soil, and later, flowers -- each restoring life to a neighborhood they say has seen violence and death too often.

  • NHL extends regular season to May 16 after Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak

    The NHL has extended the regular season to May 16 to accommodate rescheduled games for the Vancouver Canucks after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.