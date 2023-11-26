Hey, Boise, cap off 2023 with holiday events, New Year’s parties — and big dinosaurs!

Well, another year is almost behind us. But before we glance back at 2023 in our rear-view mirror, let’s enjoy what December has to offer.

And holiday events are all the rage, obviously.

Bundle up for the “What Christmas Means to Me” Boise Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. It starts at 10 a.m. at 11th and Jefferson streets. And the Meridian Winter Lights Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, on Main Street. Meridian’s official Christmas tree lighting will follow after.

And speaking of lights, there are several places to observe the twinkle twinkle. The Winter Garden aGlow is a family favorite at Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, featuring a wonderland of sparkle, displays, fire pits, sweet treats and hot drinks. The drive-thru Christmas in Color extravaganza at Expo Idaho will have you immersed in LED tunnels and synchronized, animated light displays. Or explore the Meridian Scentsy Commons campus, which is wrapped in more than 900,000 lights, has a 250-foot-light tunnel, along with the 75-foot tall, light-up Christmas tree.

And don’t forget to hang out with T-Rex and the gang. Yep, dinos in December. Jurassic Quest invades the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Dec. 8-10, and brings life-size dinosaurs for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Wrap up the month with a festive ringing in of 2024. All the clubs will be hopping, of course. For those wanting to celebrate downtown but not really feeling an indoor crowd, there is the Idaho Potato Drop at Cecil D. Andrus Park — an event that is crowded, too, but a little less shoulder-checking outside.

Families can expect Wahooz and Pinz Bowling to throw a Noon Year’s Eve party and a Z Lounge Countdown Party.

Whatever you decide, stay safe. Cheers!

Note: Check with event websites or social media before attending. Events might be canceled or postponed after press deadline.

A large potato with wings is lifted into the air by a crane at the start of the Idaho Potato Drop on Dec. 31, 2021.

New Year’s Eve

Wahooz and Pinz New Year’s Eve Parties: Sunday, Dec. 31, Wahooz Family Fun Zone/Pinz Bowling, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. wahoozfunzone.com, pinzbowlingidaho.com.

▪ Noon Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to midnight. Balloon drop with party favors, plus Indoor Incredible for $34.99 ($5 off) all day, includes nine unlimited attractions, plus bowling and a $5 game card.

▪ Z Lounge Countdown Party: 9 p.m. to midnight. Cosmic bowling, dessert buffet, one attraction pass, $5 game card, party favors and champagne (or sparkling cider) toast. All ages. $49.99 advance through Dec. 29, $5 more at the door if lanes available. Reservations: 208-898-0900, ext. 0.

Idaho Potato Drop: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Music, sporting events, art performances, more. Free, but VIP tickets ($125) available at idahopotatodrop.com.

Festivals/Fairs

Santa’s Wonderland: Ongoing through Sunday, Dec. 24, Cabela’s, 8109 W. Franklin Road, Boise. Games, toy stations, crafts, holiday giveaways, including candy canes for all and a rotating special gift (while supplies last). Also, a free 4x6 studio-quality photo with Santa. Youngsters are encouraged to drop off a letter for Santa in his mailbox. Those that include an email address in their letter will receive a note back from Santa. Free. Reservations are recommended for a photo with Santa at cabelas.com/santa.

Vintage Market Days: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. More than 100 small business vendors, music, food and snack vendors. $15 for Friday, $10 Saturday. vintagemarketdays.com/market/treasure-valley/index.php.

TRICA’s Snow Globe: 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 1-3 and 8-10, Hyde Park, 1406 W. Eastman St., Boise. A larger than life snow globe where art, creativity, and the holiday spirit meld into a blend of interactive exhibits and visual storytelling. Also, hot cocoa and photo ops. $20 general, $15 students and children, free for babies in arms. Reserve tickets at trica.org/snowglobe.

Christmas in Color: 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily, now through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 25), Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Drive-thru Christmas light extravaganza where guests are immersed in LED tunnels and surrounded by dancing lights sharply synchronized to music as they wind through light displays fully animated and in sync to holiday favorites. $35 per vehicle, $50 with Party Pack. christmasincolor.net/boise.

Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, now through Dec. 31, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of decorations and more than 600,000 sparkling lights, holiday music, free hot cocoa and cookies, fire pits, more. $18 general, $14 IBG members and children 4-12, free for ages younger than 4 and active military. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Winter Garden aGlow has opened at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise. A dazzling array of lights shine throughout the garden’s trees, bushes, structures, walkways and paths.

Scentsy Commons Holiday Lights: Daily through Jan. 15, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. The campus has been wrapped in more than 900,000 lights. The largest attraction is its 250-foot-light tunnel, along with the 75-foot tall, light-up Christmas tree. Free.

Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 16, The Grove Plaza at 8th and Main streets, Boise. capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Food and Drink

Breakfast with Santa: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 9 and 16, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise. Buffet breakfast, personal time with Santa Claus, kids craft time, animal experience, and photos with Santa (if purchased in advance). Then the rest of the day to explore the zoo. $40 general, $25 ages 3-11. Zoo Boise members are $35 and $20. Ages 2 and younger are free, but still require registration. zooboise.org.

Music

NOEL Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Brandt Center’s Swayne Auditorium, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $10-$20 general, $6-$16 seniors and students. nnu.edu/noel-concert.

LANCO: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 29-30, Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St., Ketchum. $53-$173. theargyros.org/venue/the-argyros. The Pisten Bullys open on Dec. 29 and Aaron Golay & The Original Sin on Dec. 30.

Performance Arts

Ballet Idaho’s “The Nutcracker: In a Nutshell”: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Jewett Auditorium, The College of Idaho, Caldwell. $20, $30 and $40. 208-831-0829, caldwellfinearts.org.

▪ Clara’s Tea Party: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; and 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Langroise Recital Hall, College of Idaho. Face painting, ballet lessons, crafts, treats, and visits by the Nutcracker cast. $10.

Boise Phil presents Handel’s “Messiah”: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; and 1 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, St. John’s Cathedral, 807 N. 8th St., Boise. $42.40 general, $21.20 ages 18 and younger. Matinee: $31.80 general, $15.90 18 and younger. boisephil.org.

Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio: 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $45 and $55. boisejazzsociety.org.

▪ Monday, Dec. 4: Inform-ance (performance and Q&A), 4 to 5:15 p.m., and Afro-Cuban Dance Rhythms in American Jazz (music, conversation, and demonstration), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free.

Ballet Idaho “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 21-22; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23; and noon Sunday, Dec. 24, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38-$118. Ticketmaster.

Specialty/Trade Shows

Boise Christmas Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 225 vendors and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for ages 12 and younger. boisechristmasshow.com.

Jurassic Quest: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Life-size animatronic dinosaurs including an 80-foot long Apatosaurus, a 60-foot long Spinosaurus, and a gigantic T-Rex. Also, meet the trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive raptor show, and enjoy “The Quest” interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, “Tricera-tots” soft play area, more. $36 children 2-10 unlimited admission, $22 standard general and children 2-10, $19 standard seniors. Free for ages younger than 2. jurassicquest.com.

Giddy-up. The Jurassic Quest tour roams the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Dec. 8-10.

Arenacross Championship: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $30-$55. fordidahocenter.com.

Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $19-$55. idahosteelheads.com.

▪ vs. Newfoundland Growlers, Wednesday, Nov. 29, and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2

▪ vs. Rapid City Rush, Wednesday, Dec. 13, and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 15-16

▪ vs. Utah Grizzlies, Friday, Dec. 22

Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Thanksgiving Play”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 16; and 2 p.m. matinees Dec. 9 and 16, 854 Fulton St. $32-$45 general, $15 students, $28 previews (Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1). 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.

Broadway In Boise “Hadestown”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 29-30; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$139. Ticketmaster.

Boise State Theatre Arts’ “A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1; noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Danny Peterson Theatre, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Friday-Sunday: $15 general, $10.50 children 12 and younger. Thursday: $10 general, $7 children. Ticketmaster.

Alley Repertory Theater’s “Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical”: Preview 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, then 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; Wednesdays-Saturdays, Dec. 13-16 and 20-23; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Pay-what-you-want preview Friday, Dec. 8: $10 minimum. $30 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays, Thursdays and matinees. alleyrep.org/show/hair-the-american-tribal-love-rock-musical.

Broadway In Boise “SIX”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $49-$159. Ticketmaster.

Dec. 1





Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: Pre-parade activities at 6 p.m. with the parade starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, downtown Meridian. Parade will travel north down Main Street, turn east on Carlton Avenue, and return to its starting point via E. 2nd and E. 3rd Streets. Meridian’s official Christmas tree will be lit in Generations Plaza following the parade. Come early to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” projected next to the mainstage at Idaho Avenue and Main Street. meridiancity.org/winter-lights-parade.

For King & Country’s A Drummer Boy Christmas: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $24.99-$224.99. Ticketmaster.

Ishi: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door. Opening: Brooke Would, JustinCase.

Yasmin Nur: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door.

Dec. 2

Santa’s Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Meridian Senior Center/Center at the Park, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. Pictures with Santa, holiday treats, hot cocoa, Christmas music. Free.

Boise Holiday Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 11th and Jefferson streets, Boise. Theme is “What Christmas Means to Me.” boiseholidayparade.org.

Bowling with Santa: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 2, Pinz Bowling, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. $15 per person. pinzbowlingidaho.com.

Tuba Christmas: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free. boisestate.edu/music-brass/tubachristmas.

Living Legends/Brother Ali: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $35. eventbrite.com. $40 at the door. Opening: Reverie, Andy O & Axiom.

LipsInc!’s “Slay Belles”: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Presented by Idaho’s professional drag troupe. $25 advance at c.com, $30 at the door.

Emo Nite: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb.

DJ Rafa: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $10 first tickets sold, $15 second 100, $20 after, $30 VIP. Ticketmaster.

Dec. 5

Gentri Christmas: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $44.50-$119.50. Ticketmaster.

Hiss Golden Messenger: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 9th Street Parallel at Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26. TicketWeb. Special guest: Adeem the Artist.

Dec. 6

Harbour: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $21 at the door. Opening: Arms Akimbo, Sylmar.

Dec. 7

Boise State University Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $11. Ticketmaster.

Must Die!: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. Opening: Tisoki, Doctor Chubs.

Spectre Jones: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. Opening: Mylo Bybee.

Dec. 8

Locals Nite at the Knit: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Featuring Hand Me The Knife, Crimson Divide, Karin Comes Killing, Dyssonance, Basement. $12 general, $24 reserved balcony. TicketWeb.

Jeff Rosenstock: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $23. eventbrite.com or at the door. Opening: Small Crush, Georgia Maq.

Dec. 9

Children’s Winterland Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Christmas crafts, games, treats, and photos with Santa. Free, but cash or canned food donation for the Meridian Food Bank encouraged. meridiancity.org/christmasinmeridian.

Boise Phil Holiday Pops w/Curtis Stigers: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $32.68-$102.64 general, $15 students. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Dec. 10

Anuhea: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $30. eventbrite.com. $40 at the door.

Southall: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.

Dec. 14

Concert for Cause: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Benefits the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. $32.50-$75. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Michigander, Arlie.

Skid Row/Buckcherry: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $37.50. Ticketmaster.

Dec. 15

Zakk Sabbath: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $28 general, $73 VIP. Ticketmaster. Opening: The Native Howl.

Dec. 17

Grieves: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. Opening: Oble Reed.

Dec. 22

Joshy Soul: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. Christmas show. $17. eventbrite.com. $22 at the door. Opening: Fonteyn.

Dec. 23

Blues Addicts: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $25 general, $30 preferred. eventbrite.com. Special guests: The Brass Tacks Horn.