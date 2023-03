Motley Fool

Like some other e-commerce stocks, Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) soared during the pandemic before crashing over the last two years as the growth story for the e-commerce luxury fashion company seems to have fallen apart. Due to the war in Ukraine, it pulled out of Russia, where 6% of its gross merchandise value (GMV) came from, and the company has struggled in China, its second-biggest market, due to COVID-19 lockdowns. The company has a unique business model that includes an e-commerce marketplace, wholly owned fashion businesses, and a Shopify-like service, Farfetch Platform Services (FPS), which handles the e-commerce side of the business for luxury brands.