Hey, Guys! Tell Us About the Women Who Inspire You the Most.

Happy International Women's Day! For more than a hundred years, March 8 has been a day for celebrating women's achievements and pushing for gender equality.

To honor International Women's Day in 2019, we asked men to tell Men's Health about the most inspiring women in their lives.

Here's what they had to say.

"My Inspirational Woman is my mother, Marion. My mother moved out to the United States 42 years ago. Just before I was born. My parents had a beautiful house and all their family in Ireland, but wanted a better future. They packed up, took my sister, and off to NY. My mother knew nobody over here. She left a house for an apartment and wondered, did they make the right move? I was born shortly after, and immediately had complications. My parents were to told to get a priest, and they baptized me. My mother never blinked. I was a sick child that she took care of and grew into a (handsome 😊) adult.

"Fast forward 43 years later: My father is diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. It tore through his body. My parents celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Mom never left his side. She took him to appointments, emergency visits, and rehabilitation facilities. Never complained. A ROCK to lean on. She did all of this and she never had a driver's license. Bus, train, Uber, or my sister and I. She went where Dad needed to go. She brought my father home for the last time, in May. She made the man comfortable and made sure he had his dignity. She was AMAZING. She never asked why. And she did all this with no family, from her side, here in the States. Being one of eight and not having them here was never lost on me. She took care of her family and is...and always will be...my inspiration. My father is ..my best friend. My mother is my hero.



"Just needed to share. If anything, I think I’ll read this to her tonight. She’ll probably tell me to knock it off." -Sean Mannion









My mother. She is always been kind and giving to others. She raise responsible, independent, demanding people, yet compassionate to others. According to her, her biggest accomplishment was raising a better generation. That says a lot about her humbleness. - Luis Lopez (@luislopezn) March 7, 2019

"I think there is no stronger force than that of a mother's will power to provide [for] and protect her children. I’ve watched my mom climb from a divorce and bankruptcy without even a hit of a complaint. As the LEADER of the household, she knew that she could not show weakness or any signs of concern. From the outside, she showed to be impenetrable. She instilled the characteristics of leadership, strength, and persistence in her three boys. It wasn’t until later that I realized all that she had done with what she was given, and it still blows my mind to date that she was able to pull it off. So to answer your question, my Mom is the strongest woman I know, and she will forever be an Idol that I look up to. Thank you for asking the question and bringing me present (again) to how great of a mother I have." -Jared Cox

My wife runs her own business, manages our household that includes 2 boys, 1 with autism. She is patient, loving, compassionate and puts up with more stress than any one person should. She is a rockstar! #IWD2019 - Chris Daigle (@dagzz) March 8, 2019