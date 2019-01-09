Hey jet setters, snag these travel adapters on sale and keep your devices happy

Twitter More

Here's a secret that travel magazines usually forget to let you in on about multi-country vacation must-haves: A travel adapter is just as necessary as your passport.

You wouldn't want to be on the opposite side of the world, stuck in a hotel with a dead phone and laptop, because the only available power outlet leaves you dumbfounded. How else would you live stream your Aurora Borealis sighting? How would people know you bungee-jumped from the Macau Tower if it's not immortalized on Instagram?

Yep, exactly. Which is why you need to have something reliable like the FLIP DUO WORLD Travel Adapter in tow, so you can charge your devices wherever you may be on the planet. (And by planet, we mean Earth. Even Elon Musk hasn't figured out how to produce electricity on Mars yet.) Read more...

