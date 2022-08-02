Hey, I know you: NW Marion burglary victim recognizes suspect; hasn't seen him in 20 years

Andy Fillmore
·3 min read

A northwest Marion County resident had quite a surprise Sunday morning: He saw Jackie Y. "J.J." Morrison for the first time in 20 years.

Unfortunately, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the reunion was harrowing: Morrison had broken into the man's home, pointed the man's own rifle at him, and stole a number of items before fleeing.

Morrison, 54, of Ocala, eventually was caught and arrested on charges of burglary with assault or battery, grand theft of $10,000 (but) less than $20,000, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Sheriff's Office: North Marion clothing store was a front for an illegal internet cafe

Can you help?: Detectives seek information in shooting death of 23-year-old Gainesville man in NW Marion

New program: One of Florida's first ever Purple Alerts was issued in Marion. The man was found safe

According to an arrest document, sheriff's deputies and a detective responded to a home invasion report on Northwest 100th Avenue about 8:52 a.m. Sunday.

The sole occupant of the house told sheriff's personnel that an armed man he knew as "J.J. Morrison" had confronted him inside.

Responding deputies later questioned Jackie Y. Morrison, who gave his name as "J.J.," after they found him walking in the 9800 block of West State Road 40 at 9:17 a.m.

During the investigation, officials found in Morrison's pockets a ring, pocketknife, candy and an identification card connected to the scene of the crime, according to the arrest document.

A bicycle and a bag of burglary tools including a screwdriver and hammer were found near the house on Northwest 100th Avenue, but the bag's owner was not confirmed, the arrest document states.

The victim explains what happened

The occupant of the house told an investigator he heard a noise in the house and armed himself with a .38-caliber revolver. Within moments the defendant appeared from a bedroom and pointed a rifle at the occupant, whose name was not provided in the arrest document.

The occupant "immediately recognized (the intruder) as Jackie Morrison," the arrest document said. He also recognized the rifle Morrison yielded: It belonged to the home occupant.

The occupant told Morrison to drop the rifle. When he did not, the occupant fired "several shots" but did not hit Morrison.

The occupant thought he had emptied his revolver, so he retrieved another weapon as Morrison ran out the front door, the arrest document stated.

Morrison remarked about being "sick and not knowing where he was at," the occupant said, according to the arrest document.

The occupant identified the items found on Morrison and said the identification card, ring and pocketknife belonged to his late mother.

Long time no see

The home occupant told the investigator he grew up with Morrison but had not seen the man in 20 years. He said Morrison has never been invited inside or given permission to enter the house.

An investigator found a freshly torn area of screen and dirt tracks through a window, according to the document.

An unloaded .22-caliber rifle, identified by the occupant as the one Morrison pointed at him, was found in a bedroom, and a gun safe containing about $15,000 worth of pistols, rifles and shotguns had been moved from a closet to a hallway, the arrest document states.

The arrest document states the occupant opened the safe, which held 21 firearms, while investigators were on scene.

A container with a type of candy similar to the candy found on Morrison was also nearby, the investigator noted.

The investigator said a check of the defendant’s criminal history indicated that in 2012 he was found guilty of occupied burglary and grand theft.

Morrison was being held at the Marion County Jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Home invasion victim near Ocala, Florida knows the accused man

Recommended Stories

  • In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief

    When there's heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. Holcomb lives in Hayneville, a community in Lowndes County of fewer than 1,000, where roughly one-third of people live in poverty and about 85% are Black. The 73-year-old has become an unofficial spokeswoman for people living with poor drainage and disgusting sewage problems that go back generations.

  • Man dies at LA Fitness after he’s shot while working out, Texas cops say

    The victim was shot in the head, police said.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • Trump 'deserves life in prison,' says daughter of January 6 rioter who was sentenced to 7 years behind bars

    Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of charges related to the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • Deputies: Teacher in Statesville charged with rape, sexual activity with student

    An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher has been charged with raping and having sexual activity with a student, deputies said.

  • Man in stolen car points gun at UofM Police during traffic stop, MPD says

    A man pulled a gun on University of Memphis Police after officers tried to pull over a stolen car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

    A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation.

  • Woman Receives Life In Murder-For-Hire Plot To Kill Her Ex's Former Brother-In-Law

    A Florida woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her role in the slaying of a Florida State University law professor. Katherine Magbanua—a woman convicted of helping her ex-boyfriend allegedly arrange a hit on Dan Markel, his former brother-in-law—received a life sentence without the possibility of parole Friday for first-degree murder in Markel’s 2014 death, according to WCTV. In addition, Magbanua, 38, received a 60-year sentence to be served consecutively for conspiracy and sol