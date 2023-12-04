Hey Oh! Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the Gorge

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 5th for the Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love Tour playing at the Gorge next year.

The May 31, 2024, concert in Quincy, Washington, is the RCHP’s second U.S. stop on the 2024 leg of their nationwide tour.

The band wrapped up tour dates in North America and Europe last year and will then head Down Under in January.

The 2024 tour starts in Ridgefield, Washington, across the Columbia River from Portland on May 28th.

Special guests “on select dates” include Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand, and IRONTOM.

Tickets will be pre-sold to Citi card holders on Tuesday, December 5th followed by additional presales on December 6th and 7th.

More information can be found at redhotchilipeppers.com.