Hey Siri, when is Apple's next event? April 20

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Siri, Apple Inc's virtual assistant, might have spilled the beans by telling users on Tuesday that the iPhone maker is going to host a special event on April 20.

Siri, who is proficient at stone walling curious Apple fans quizzing it about new products and upcoming events by re-directing them to the company's website, prematurely seemed to have revealed the plan to hold an event next Tuesday.

When asked by Reuters reporters about Apple's next event on their iPhones, Siri responded by displaying a message that said, "the special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."

The company was not immediately available to comment.

The reveal was first reported by tech news website MacRumors.

Apple typically launches new hardware in an event in March. This year, the company did not have a product launch event and technology news websites speculated that it will launch new iPad Pro models and other products before its annual developers' conference in June.

Known for splashy launches packed with hundreds of journalists at its sprawling campus, Apple has turned to virtual events since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

