Hey Siri, this rapper sounds just like you

Doing a decent impression of Siri is a high-flying goal for some, but a Maryland rapper has nailed it.

Baltimore-based artist and producer Caz, a.k.a. HAZMATCAZ, has mastered the voice of Apple's digital smart assistant, demonstrated in two viral clips posted to Twitter on Saturday.

First spotted by PAPER, the clip was posted by Twitter user @Erinie_DaBest, and shows Caz giving her best Siri rendition:

After reportedly receiving comments suggesting the video was fake or lip-synced, Caz responded to critics on Twitter.

"For everyone saying that i'm faking the siri you hear in the background is me being previously recorded on someone else’s phone and my friend asked me to do it again," she tweeted. "I’ve always has a good speaking voice it just came naturally to me one day and i’ve been doing it ever since."

To prove it, the rapper posted her own video a few hours later, which clocked up over 1 million views.

The likeness is uncanny:

Pretty impressive. Folks on Twitter thought so too.

Sis needs to be doing voiceover work 😱 https://t.co/18nKNGdm7t — Nog Champa 🎄🕉 (@ChristineFox) December 22, 2018

Understandably for an emerging artist, Caz said she "didn't really want to go viral for this," but tweeted a promise that "there's more where that came from."

didn’t really want to go viral for this i’m a rapper but hey it’s all out there now 🤷🏻‍♀️thanks everybody haha i’m lit and to anyone throwing shade saying i’m a phony let’s see you try it 😂 i have proof that it’s me and there’s way more where that came from. — ✨✨✨CAZ✨✨✨ (@HAZMATCAZZ) December 23, 2018