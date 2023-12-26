‘Hey, stop!​ Oh my gosh.’ Jason Sudeikis’ kids take over his Christmas Day interview

It’s not often the public gets to see Otis and Daisy, the son and daughter of Kansas City’s Jason Sudeikis and his ex-partner, Olivia Wilde.

But fans of the “Ted Lasso” star, who grew up in Overland Park and now lives in New York, were gifted a rare appearance of the adorable kids on Christmas Day.

And if we had to guess, they had enjoyed more than their share of sugary Christmas cookies before they joined Dad on camera.

Otis, who is 9, and 7-year-old Daisy showed up with Sudeikis as he talked to WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi during the third quarter of the New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks game Monday.

The women, who host the “The Bird & Taurasi Show” on ESPN2, laughed when Sudeikis popped up on screen for his remote interview wearing a green elf costume and red Santa hat, flanked by his two kids.

“That’s Daisy. That’s Otis,” Sudeikis said. “These are the elf’s elves.”

They appeared shy. At first.

They’ve been in front of cameras a couple of times this year, including in a photo Wilde posted on Instagram in June when they walked a picket line to support the Hollywood writers strike.

When Sudeikis asked if they wanted to say hi, Otis shook his head no.

Bird asked if the kids had any predictions for the game.

Daisy said, “I don’t know,” and Otis chose the Knicks, who eventually won the game at Madison Square Garden, 129-122.

When Daisy changed her mind and picked the Knicks too, Sudeikis — who roots for the Brooklyn Nets — said, “We’re going Knicks too.

“New York kids. You know, we’re here. We’re down the road from Barclays (Center), so we saw the Knicks beat the Nets, unfortunately, the other night,” Sudeikis said.

“Yeah, I mean, you know Jason, we’ve talked about this,” Bird said. “Are you raising Knicks fans or Nets fans? What’s going on over there?”

He said the family roots for the Nets, the WNBA’s New York Liberty and, of course, the Kansas Jayhawks.

“I apologize. I feel like it’s offensive,” he said. “All three land on you guys differently than they do on my children. But, yeah, we’re doing that.”

Taurasi said she rooted for Kansas “growing up because one of my favorite players, Paul Pierce, played at Kansas and I was like, ‘Oh I’m going to Kansas, I’m going to be a Jayhawk.

“But I don’t even think they had a women’s team at the time so it wasn’t an option.”

(She was joking.)

At that point, Otis and Daisy, who had left the room, came back and commandeered the show for the next few seconds.

Dad’s gentle prodding of “get out of here” was worthless.

“This is their time. The elves need their moment,” Bird said.

After they shared what they got for Christmas — a PlayStation 5 for Otis and a gray stuffed dog for Daisy — they started hamming it up, sticking close to the camera and pulling faces.

“Get out of here. Hey, stop! Oh my gosh. I wish I could blame this on Christmas,” Sudeikis laughed before pointing Otis to the door and shooing him out of the room with a “Merry Christmas.”

Taurasi caught him off guard when later she told Sudeikis, “speaking of Ted Lasso, apparently you have some breaking news about the show.”

Sudeikis looked shocked.

“Do I? Oh my goodness. I don’t know,” he said.

“Does he?” Bird said.

“I’m running for president,” Sudeikis said.

“Oh there it is” said Bird. “Heard it here first.”

“That’s it. Yep. I’m throwing my hat in the ring,” Sudeikis laughed.

He could win more awards for his portrayal of the beloved soccer coach soon, with the Golden Globes on Jan. 7 and the Emmy Awards on Jan. 15.