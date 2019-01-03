Hey, team Android: Get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 on sale for $161 off at Amazon

Twitter More

Facebook More

We're guessing you're reading this because you didn't get the shiny new smartphone that was on the top of your holiday list. Luckily, you don't need Santa when you have Amazon.

Non-iPhone people can snag a new, unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 for an insane $558.81 — that's $161 off the retail price on Samsung's site and $111 cheaper than Best Buy's sale price. Dude.

SEE ALSO: The 9 best cases for your Samsung Galaxy S9

Aside from the obvious price drop, another reason to hop on this deal is the whole "unlocked" thing. While you're probably used to buying new phones directly from Verizon, AT&T, or wherever, you'll want the option to freely switch carriers in today's post-net neutrality environment. Read more...

More about Samsung, Smartphones, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Amazon, and Shopping Electronics