Hey, we want a vacation, too! AAA survey shows Floridians primed for 2024 getaways

PANAMA CITY — This area is a popular spring break/vacation destination for visitors from all over. But a AAA press release issued Thursday was a reminder that we Floridians are primed for some getaways of our own — everything from weekend jaunts to world cruises.

According to the press release, a new AAA travel survey reveals that 84% of Florida respondents plan to travel in 2024, and 43% of respondents plan to take more vacations (defined as three days or more away) this year than they did last year.

"According to the survey, the most popular times to travel are from March through July," the release reads. "For many travelers, their first vacation of the year will be during spring break. According to the survey, more than a quarter (29%) of Floridians will take a spring break vacation. Some of the most popular trips include the beach (30%), theme parks (23%), ocean cruises (15%) and international vacations (17%)."

Some Floridians will be visiting other parts of the Sunshine State. But for 2024, some state residents are planning international vacations and/or heading out to sea.

Overall, "cruising is off to a splashy start in 2024 with sold-out ships and inaugural sailings, and that strong demand is evident in spring break bookings," the release reads. "AAA Travel data shows a 28% increase in cruise bookings for March and April compared to last year, and a 60% percent increase for cruises departing from South Florida."

Fifty-five percent of Florida respondents said inflation will affect their 2024 travel plans, and 27% said Covid would. Surveys also were taken for residents of Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The Florida survey information comes from the AAA Consumer Pulse Survey, which was conducted online among residents living in Florida from Jan. 24-28. "A total of 400 residents completed the survey," AAA says in the release, further noting that "responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Florida."

