Hey, Washington County. Meet Plowabunga and Taylor Drift.

The winners of Washington County’s first “Name a Snowplow” contest have been announced by the Washington County Department of Public Works.

More than 2,000 people voted in the contest, and the top two vote-getters were: Plowabunga (433 votes) and Taylor Drift (405 votes). Plowabunga will be seen working in the southern half of the county for the most part, whereas Taylor Drift will be located in the northern part of the county, said Allie Berndt, a spokeswoman for the department.

The contest was originally set to name one of the county’s 26 snowplows, but because of the overwhelming numbers of suggestions, it was decided that two plows would be named for the top two vote-getters, Berndt said.

More than 1,000 names were submitted for consideration, and officials narrowed the list down to eight finalists.

The other finalists were: SKOL Plow, Beast of the East, Plow Bunyan, Stillwinter, Can’t Work From Home and Blizzard Wizzard. Can’t Work From Home received the fewest votes — 110, Berndt said.

