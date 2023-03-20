Hey, wondering what a lively spring break looked like? See these visuals for yourself
Every year, hundreds of spring breakers from around the country flock to spend a few days partying in South Beach.
And the crowds can get rowdy.
This year is no different — even after back-to-back shootings left two dead near Ocean Drive on Friday and Saturday. The fatalities pushed Miami Beach officials to impose a 12 p.m. curfew in South Beach, mirroring a move implemented last spring break.
That, however, hasn’t stopped the turn up on South Beach. Here are a few snapshots of Sunday’s festivities.