Heywood attack: Man assaulted with metal bar

A man was attacked with a metal bar in an assault in the early hours of the morning, police have said.

The victim, who is in his 40s, sustained wounds to his arms and legs at about 04:00 GMT in Bury New Road, Heywood.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where his condition is not though to be life-threatening.

Two 29-year-old men and a 54-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

They remain in custody for questioning and Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

