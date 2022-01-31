Is your Heywood medical bill about to be erased? Keep an eye on your mailbox

GARDNER — More than 1,000 Greater Gardner residents are about to see their medical debt disappear.

More than $800,000 of patient medical debt are to be eliminated for more than 1,100 Heywood Healthcare patients, the hospital announced Jan. 25.

The move comes after Heywood Healthcare entered into an agreement with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit that aims to provide economic relief for patients saddled with unpaid and unpayable hospital bills.

“The pandemic has further exacerbated the financial strain on many households within our region,” said Win Brown, president and CEO of Heywood Healthcare. “It is with the intent of lifting some of that burden off our patients that Heywood Healthcare donated its outstanding qualified medical debt to RIP Medical Debt, and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

Residents of Gardner and the surrounding communities benefiting from this medical debt relief will be receiving letters directly from RIP Medical Debt over the next couple of weeks, according to officials. The letters will indicate that they own an account that qualifies for medical debt elimination, with no strings attached.

Dawn Casavant, vice president of external affairs and executive director of the Heywood Healthcare Charitable Foundation, said those who have been selected to have their medical debt eliminated will not be required to take any action upon receiving notification from RIP Medical Debt.

Thousands of Heywood patients will soon receive a letter marked with this RIP Medical Debt logo to notify them that their medical bills have been eliminated.

“Within the letter they will receive, it does talk about our relationship and it provides additional details for verification,” Casavant said, adding that recipients are invited to visit Heywood.org to validate that the letter they have received is legitimate. “Because I would be skeptical myself if I got a letter that said, ‘Your debt is forgiven, don’t pay this bill.’ And the letter doesn’t ask them for anything, either. There’s nothing anyone needs to do on their own part, they are just literally receiving a letter that references a specific account and a specific amount that is forgiven. It’s abolished, it just disappears.”

“It’s very rare in this country for good news to come in the mail, especially if you’re someone who is used to getting phone calls and letters from collection agencies,” said Allison Sesso, executive director for RIP Medical Debt. “We make sure all of the letters we send to recipients of relief have our logo on the outside. Ultimately, whether recipients open the letter or not, the debt is abolished, and if it was negatively impacting their credit score, that ding is removed. But of course we want people to know this is real. It can be very emotionally uplifting when someone realizes a complete stranger did this act of kindness for them.”

RIP Medical Debt, which was founded in 2014 by two former debt collectors, works with individuals, companies and even care providers to abolish medical debt for individuals with a household income of under 200 percent of the current Federal Poverty Level, or individuals whose medical debt represents 5 percent or more of the patient’s annual household income.

“The emotional and financial burden of medical debt has never been more acute than during these trying times,” said Sesso. “We applaud Heywood for being the first hospital to donate their qualifying accounts to us, allowing us to substantially expand our impact.”

Casavant said she is grateful to RIP Medical Debt — which partners with individuals, faith-based organizations, foundations and corporations for donations — for helping alleviate burdensome medical debt for local families.

“Everybody’s been hit so hard, especially around here, and I’m so glad that (RIP officials) met with us to discuss this area and the needs of our community and our patient base, and selected to work with us,” she said. “And I just feel very fortunate we are able to bring this to our patients.”

Casavant added that another positive aspect of the debt abolishment is that it will reduce the number of patients who are hesitant to seek out medical care because of worries of outstanding medical bills.

“People avoid care because they feel badly that they have medical debt,” she said. “I’m just so pleased that we’re able to share this good news.”

Qualifying past-due accounts owed to Heywood Healthcare are donated to RIP, which then takes ownership of them and will abolish them. Recipients will have no tax liability for the canceled debt.

Relief is random, based on accounts that qualify, and cannot be requested, according to officials.

