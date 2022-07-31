Hezbollah airs video of Israeli barges in disputed gas field

FILE - An Israeli Navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea, while Lebanon and Israel are being called to resume indirect talks over their disputed maritime border with U.S. mediation, off the southern town of Naqoura, Monday, June 6, 2022. The Israeli military on Saturday, July 2, 2022 said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Amos Hochstein
    Senior Advisor for Energy Security

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's Hezbollah on Sunday aired drone footage of Israeli ships in a disputed gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, highlighting the tension at the center of U.S.-mediated maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel.

The footage was aired as the U.S. energy envoy, Amos Hochstein, was landing in Beirut to mediate ongoing talks between Lebanon and Israel over their sea borders. Lebanon claims the Karish gas field is disputed territory under ongoing maritime border negotiations, whereas Israel says it lies within its internationally recognized economic waters.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in a statement Friday said Hochstein will inform Lebanon of Israel’s response to Lebanon’s June proposal, adding that he was optimistic about reaching an agreement soon.

There was no immediate response to the video from Israel.

The footage aired on the Iran-backed party and militia's Al-Manar television, showed barges from reconnaissance drones over the Karish gas field and their coordinates. It ended with footage of a rocket with the words “within range” in Arabic and Hebrew.

The Israeli military earlier this month shot down three Hezbollah unarmed drones flying over Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized Hezbollah, saying the move could pose risks to the country.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an interview last week said that the militant group can locate and strike Karish and any other Israeli gas field.

Following his last visit in June, Hochstein told U.S.-funded Al-Hurra television that the Lebanese government took “a very strong step forward” by presenting a more united approach, and anticipated that there could be progress to reach a settlement.

The two countries, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon hopes to exploit offshore gas reserves as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its modern history.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Russian navy to get new hypersonic missiles soon

    President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian navy would receive hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles within the next few months and that the area of their deployment would depend on Russian interests. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg, Putin praised Tsar Peter the Great for making Russia a great sea power. Putin did not mention Ukraine directly.

  • Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?

    More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute. Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark acquired his nickname courtesy of a tooth, probably dead, that looked bluish. One chronicle from the time also says the Viking king was buried in Roskilde, in Denmark, in the late 10th century.

  • Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Heads for $23M Opening

    New family movie DC League of Super-Pets is opening on the lower end of expectations with an estimated weekend debut in the $23 million range. The animated superhero pic, which has a voice cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, pulled in an estimated $9.3 million-plus on Friday, including $2.2 million in Thursday previews. Audiences bestowed the […]

  • Ukrainian aircraft destroy Russian ammunition depots and strongholds and kill dozens of Russian soldiers

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 30 JULY 2022, 23:53 On Saturday, 30 July, Ukrainian aircraft destroyed two Russian field ammunition depots, two company strongholds, and up to 20 armoured vehicles, and struck and killed several dozen Russian military personnel.

  • U.S. judge in Russian arms dealer case backs Griner swap; ex-agent balks

    The U.S. judge who in 2012 sentenced Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout to 25 years in prison has voiced support for a deal proposed by the United States to Russia to swap him for basketball star Brittney Griner, though a federal agent involved in the case said such a trade would "belittle the rule of law." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he spoke by telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and pressed the Kremlin to accept Washington's proposal to secure the release of Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

  • Exclusive-Mexico to invest billions in Zama oilfield if Talos accepts terms -Pemex CEO

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is ready to invest billions of dollars in a disputed major Gulf of Mexico oilfield once its U.S. partner Talos Energy accepts Pemex will run the project, the chief executive of the Mexican state oil company said. The 850-million-barrel Zama field has become a bone of contention under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's efforts to strengthen state control of energy. Majority stakeholder Pemex has had a lengthy standoff over who should operate it with Talos, which leads a private consortium that also includes Harbor Energy and Wintershall Dea.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Lavrov shows diplomatic clout in Africa

    The red carpet was laid out for Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his four-nation tour.

  • Pope apologizes for sex abuse at residential schools

    STORY: In a visit to Quebec City on Thursday (July 28), Pope Francis made some of his strongest remarks yet condemning Canada's former residential schools for indigenous children, specifically addressing the sexual abuse which occurred at the schools for the very first time.At an evening service at the Quebec City cathedral, the Pope said Canada's Catholic Church was on a quote "new path" after being "devastated by the evil perpetrated by some of its children."“...I am thinking in particular of the sexual abuse committed against minors and vulnerable people. Crimes that require strong actions and an irreversible fight. I would like to, together with you, once again apologize to all the victims. The pain and shame that we experienced must be an occasion for conversion. Never again."The Pope's comments arrive at the tail end of a self-described “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada this past week aimed at apologizing to survivors of the residential school system, which separated over 150,000 indigenous children from their families and subjected many of them to starvation and sexual abuse.That tour kicked off with a historic apology in the town of Maskwacis on Monday where the Pope met with indigenous leaders.But what was supposed to be a first step towards reconciliation fell short of what many survivors hoped to hear, including acknowledgement of the sexual abuse at the schools.And earlier on Thursday at a mass just outside Quebec City, two indigenous women unfurled a banner asking the Pope to formally rescind 15th century edicts known as the doctrine of discovery, in which the head of the church justified taking indigenous land in the New World.One residential school survivor, Paul Dixon, told Reuters apologies wouldn't be enough to make up for that history."The Pope, you have to realize, apologized on behalf of these bad apples. He didn't apologize about the Catholic Church running the 60 percent of the residential – over 60 percent of the residential (schools) – he didn't apologize for that. He came here, I don't know, asking for forgiveness? I don't know. Not from me anyways."In a statement, the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had met with the pope privately on Wednesday (July 27), discussing the need to quote "take concrete action to repatriate indigenous artifacts, provide access to residential schools documents, address the doctrine of discovery, and ensure justice for survivors."

  • Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Thousands of supporters of Shi'ite populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's fortified government zone and broke into parliament on Saturday for the second time in a week, leaving at least 125 people injured and escalating a political stand-off. Protesters rallied by Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament. "We are calling for a government free from corruption ... and those are the demands of the people," one protester, Abu Foad, said among crowds of protesters carrying placards with Sadr's photograph and national flags.

  • Fringe candidates putting Republicans' U.S. Senate hopes at risk

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican voters' embrace of fringe and divisive candidates is jeopardizing the party's goal of taking control of the U.S. Senate in November's midterm elections, as well as winning key governors' races. Far-right candidates who have echoed former President Donald Trump's spurious stolen-election claims could win primaries in Arizona and Michigan on Tuesday, likely boosting the odds of Democratic victories in those battleground states this fall.

  • South Korea's Lunar Probe Will Soon Join the U.S. in Studying the Moon's Many Scientific Mysteries

    South Korea aims to launch its first moon probe while the U.S. finds a cave that could be a home for astronauts

  • China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth and the lowest in three months. "The level of economic prosperity in China has fallen, the foundation for recovery still needs consolidation," NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement on the NBS website.

  • Real Madrid defeats Juventus in front of 93,702 fans at Rose Bowl

    Karim Benzema scored his second goal of preseason as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in front of a 93,702 crowd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in the final game of their tour of the United States.

  • Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield

    Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new Premier League season as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp's men to win the Community Shield 3-1.

  • As woman takes ‘cat nap’ outside Dollar General, a Georgia cop sees meth, heroin in truck

    The woman said she was just taking a “cat nap.” Then the cops searched her truck.

  • Nicki Minaj Says Husband Helped Her Become 'Strongest She's Ever Been'

    Nicki Minaj is getting personal in the trailer for her new 6-part docuseries, 'Nicki.’ The rappers reveals her husband, Kenneth Petty, played a huge part in helping her become 'the strongest she's ever been.' The rapper didn’t share a release date – instead, she teases it’s ‘coming soon.’

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says harvest could be halved by war

    Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in English on Twitter. Ukraine, a key global supplier of grains, has struggled to get its product to buyers due to a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

  • Indonesia, U.S. to hold military exercise amid heightened Indo-Pacific tensions

    Some 4,000 soldiers mostly from Indonesia and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise next week that underscores "the importance we place on a free and open Indo-Pacific region," a senior U.S. military official said on Friday. The annual "Super Garuda Shield" exercise, which the United States called "significantly larger in scope and scale than previous exercises", comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions with China over the latter's growing assertiveness in the region. But Major General Stephen G. Smith, who will be directing operations on the ground in the exercise, told reporters in Jakarta on Friday that the drill should not be seen as a response to any tensions.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralise a Russian reconnaissance group on the Sloviansk front General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 18:35 Ukrainian forces neutralised a Russian reconnaissance group in the Shchurivka region on the Sloviansk front; a second Russian reconnaissance group on the Kramatorsk front was forced to withdraw.

  • Tunisia president rejects 'interference' after Western concerns about democracy

    Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday he rejected "any form of foreign interference", in comments after several Western countries raised concerns over Tunisia's democracy amid his increasing political control of the country. A year after Saied moved to shut down the elected parliament and start ruling by decree, he introduced a new constitution this week that gives him far more powers and that was endorsed in a referendum on Monday. In a meeting with his foreign minister, Saied affirmed "the independence of the national decision and his rejection of any form of interference in national affairs", a statement on the presidential Facebook page said.