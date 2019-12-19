Hezbollah-Backed Professor Set to Become Lebanon’s Next Premier

(Bloomberg) -- A former education minister put forward by Hezbollah and its allies is set to become Lebanon’s next premier after securing parliamentary backing Thursday and will likely be tasked with forming a government to lead the country out of its biggest crisis in years.

Hassan Diab, 60, has the support of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies with 69 votes in the 128-member assembly. The Future bloc of caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri as well as most other Sunni parliamentarians have refused to name a candidate. Nawaf Salam, a former ambassador to the United Nations, received 14 votes. University professor Halimah Kaakour received one vote.

It’s unclear if Diab would be acceptable to protesters who have remained on the streets for two months demanding the removal of a political elite they blame for 30 years of corruption and economic mismanagement. They are demanding a technocratic government to rescue the country from a financial crisis that has left many fearing for their savings and livelihoods.

In the search for a new prime minister, the president meets with all parliamentary blocs and then consults with the speaker of the house before offering the leading candidate the post. The position goes to a Sunni Muslim under Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system.

If designated, Diab will face formidable challenges, not just from protesters. Lebanon is confronting one of its most serious crises since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war, with foreign investors increasingly concerned the government will be forced to default on its debt next year.

The country has been without a functioning government since late October, when Hariri resigned in the face of mounting protests by Lebanese who accuse the establishment of pillaging state coffers for their own benefit and neglecting living standards. Hariri has said he would only accept the premiership again if he were allowed to form a government of experts, a demand rejected by Hezbollah and its Christian allies in President Michel Aoun’s party.

A vice-president of the American University of Beirut and professor of computer engineering, Diab emerged as a possible candidate late Wednesday after Hariri once again said he didn’t want the job. Two previous candidates, including a former finance minister and a construction magnate, publicly withdrew their nominations after facing opposition in the streets or failing to secure political backing.

Nationwide protests began on Oct.17 after the government said it would impose fees and raise taxes to plug its budget deficit. Banks closed for more than a week and have since tightened restrictions on transfers and withdrawals to preserve dollars.

Lebanon’s central bank has been rationing dollars for months, causing the local currency to depreciate by a third on the black market and putting pressure on a currency peg in place since for more than two decades, amid fears that one of the world’s most indebted countries may be forced to restructure its bonds.

Hariri has asked European and Arab countries along with the U.S. for import credit to prevent food shortages in a country almost entirely reliant on imports. The measures by banks made it almost impossible for importers to get dollars as some credit lines were frozen.

