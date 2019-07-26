Hezbollah denies using Lebanon's port for arms smuggling

FILE PHOTO - Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen in Nabatiyeh

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Friday denied using Beirut's sea port to import arms in response to an accusation by Israel's United Nations envoy this week.

"I completely deny the claim of the Israeli representative in the Security Council that Hezbollah uses the Beirut port to transfer weapons or weapon components into Lebanon," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a television speech.

He added that the Israeli comments were aimed at bringing multinational forces to impose controls over Lebanon's sea, air and land borders.

Israel's U.N. ambassador Danny Danon said on Tuesday that in 2018 and 2019 "Israel found that Iran and the Quds Forces have begun to advance the exploitation of civilian maritime channels". He said Beirut port "is now the Port of Hezbollah".

Lebanon's U.N ambassador Amal Mudallali said the accusation was tantamount to "direct threats" to Lebanon's civilian infrastructure.

Iran set up Hezbollah in the early 1980s to battle Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another brief war in 2006 and Israel has called Hezbollah the biggest threat on its borders.


(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Angus McDowall; Editing by Frances Kerry)

  • Britain begins escorting all UK vessels through Hormuz Strait
    Reuters

    Britain begins escorting all UK vessels through Hormuz Strait

    Britain has started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday after the government previously said it did not have resources to do so. Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since last Friday when Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the world's most important waterway for oil shipments. That came two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.

  • Austrian triathlete Nathalie Birli survives kidnapping after convincing man to free her
    The Telegraph

    Austrian triathlete Nathalie Birli survives kidnapping after convincing man to free her

    Nathalie Birli, 27, was training with her bicycle on a road in Kumberg in southern Austria on Tuesday afternoon when she was abducted, Graz police spokesman Fritz Grundnig said. Birli said that she was on her bicycle when a car rammed into her and knocked her over, according to an interview published in local newspaper Krone on Thursday. Birli, who has a 14-week-old son, said that she lost consciousness for a while, and when she woke up she was naked and tied to an armchair, Krone reported.

  • Robert Mueller was put in a completely unwinnable situation: Readers sound off
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Robert Mueller was put in a completely unwinnable situation: Readers sound off

    Mueller was put in a completely unwinnable situation and was made to be a pawn in a very sick game that has been going on in government and in almost every aspect of our lives. Partisan politics is destroying everything decent and good in our nation. Mueller has testified, finally. Mueller said that when Donald Trump is no longer president, the Office of Legal Counsel guidelines, which prevent a sitting president from being federally charged, would not apply.

  • 27 children removed from Montana treatment facility over allegations of 'egregious' abuse
    USA TODAY

    27 children removed from Montana treatment facility over allegations of 'egregious' abuse

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Montana officials removed 27 children from a youth treatment facility due to allegations of egregious, chronic and persistent child abuse and neglect, authorities said Tuesday. The allegations include physical and psychological abuse and assaults of children by staff at the Ranch for Kids in Rexford, including an allegation that a student was shot at with a nail gun, state health officials said. The private facility's license was been suspended, but executive director William Sutley says he wants to reopen, adding that the decision to pull the youths from the program will traumatize them.

  • India farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes into rice field
    AFP

    India farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes into rice field

    A suspected meteorite the size of a football plunged into a rice field in eastern India, startling farmers, authorities said Thursday. Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their rural village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. "The farmers were working in the paddy field when this heavy rock fell from the sky with a very loud noise," Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the magistrate for Madhubani district in Bihar state, told AFP.

  • Mother, ex-Israeli military member, chases after alleged flasher in Massachusetts
    WPVI – Philadelphia

    Mother, ex-Israeli military member, chases after alleged flasher in Massachusetts

    A mother, who is also a former Israeli military member, decided to go after a man who allegedly flashed her and it was all caught on video.

  • America’s New B-21 Stealth Bomber Is Just Two Years Away
    The National Interest

    America’s New B-21 Stealth Bomber Is Just Two Years Away

    David Axe Security, The U.S. Air Force's new B-21 stealth bomber could fly as early as December 2021, Air Force vice chief of staff Gen. Stephen Wilson said at an event in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Air Force's new B-21 stealth bomber could fly as early as December 2021, Air Force vice chief of staff Gen. Stephen Wilson said at an event in Washington, D.C. on July 24, 2019. Air Force magazine broke the news. Wilson told the audience he in recent weeks visited Northrop Grumman's facilities in Melbourne, Florida, where he was “looking at the B-21.

  • Photo of mother begging Mexican guard becomes symbol of migrants' struggle
    The Guardian

    Photo of mother begging Mexican guard becomes symbol of migrants' struggle

    Ledy Pérez grasped her six-year-old son and sobbed as she begged a Mexican guard to let her bring him across the US-Mexico border and to, hopefully, a better future than the one she faced at home in Guatemala. The image of Pérez embracing her son, Anthony Díaz, as he stares at guards clad in desert fatigues and armed with assault rifles has made headlines in Mexico and gone viral in the US. Through sobs, Pérez repeatedly asks the officers let her pass in a video posted by Mexico's El Universal newspaper.

  • Ford's "Baby Bronco" Compact SUV Shows Off Its Off-Road Chops
    Car and Driver

    Ford's "Baby Bronco" Compact SUV Shows Off Its Off-Road Chops

    Ford has not yet confirmed the name, but rumors suggest it will be called either Bronco Scout, Bronco Sport, or Adventurer. It's no secret that Ford is working on an all-new model that will sit alongside the new 2020 Escape as a boxier, more rugged take on the compact SUV. Although it may use the legendary Bronco name—Ford has filed trademarks for both "Bronco Sport" and "Bronco Scout"—this model will be entirely distinct from the upcoming truck-based, body-on-frame Bronco SUV.

  • Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meet to ‘get on same page’ after party infighting
    The Independent

    Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meet to ‘get on same page’ after party infighting

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez met on Friday morning to seemingly cool tensions after weeks of public infighting within their party. The meeting reflected a divide seen within the Democratic Party between the old guard and young, progressive newcomers. Ms Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to serve in the US House of Representatives, insisted the speaker was unfairly “singling out” her and three other freshmen congresswomen of colour in recent comments she described as “disrespectful”.

  • Justice Department will not pursue criminal contempt charges in Census dispute with Congress
    Reuters

    Justice Department will not pursue criminal contempt charges in Census dispute with Congress

    The U.S. Justice Department will not pursue criminal charges against Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, after Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to hold them in contempt in a dispute over documents concerning whether to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. In a letter on Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said that responses Barr and Ross made in response to congressional subpoenas over the Census issue "did not constitute a crime."

  • Kellyanne Conway signals the GOP line on Mueller: He 'may be feeble'
    Yahoo News

    Kellyanne Conway signals the GOP line on Mueller: He 'may be feeble'

    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday endorsed the emerging Republican talking point about Robert Mueller in the wake of his appearance before Congress, saying the former special counsel came across as “feeble” and that there was “no substance” to his testimony. She was interviewed by conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, who said his “wonderfully softhearted wife could not watch” Wednesday's testimony “because it was so uncomfortable to watch an obviously distressed Robert Mueller. Mueller, 74, testified for more than six hours in front of two House panels.

  • Seoul: NKorea in worst economic contraction in 2 decades
    Associated Press

    Seoul: NKorea in worst economic contraction in 2 decades

    North Korea suffered its worst economic contraction last year in more than two decades due to international sanctions and bad weather, South Korea's central bank said Friday. The Seoul-based Bank of Korea said in a statement that North Korea's economy shrank 4.1% last year from a year earlier. The statement said it was the North's second straight year of contraction and the worst performance since 1997, when the economy was estimated to have shrunk 6.5%.

  • Syrian girls captured in viral photo fight for survival
    AFP

    Syrian girls captured in viral photo fight for survival

    The picture went viral on social media networks: two dust-covered Syrian girls, trapped in rubble, grab their baby sister from her shirt as she dangles from a bombed-out building. The picture was captured on Wednesday by Bashar al-Sheikh, a photographer working with local news website SY24, moments after warplanes pummelled the town of Ariha in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib. Of the three girls shown in the photo, one is dead and two are fighting to stay alive, after regime airstrikes hit their home, said Dr. Ismail, who treated the victims in a nearby hospital but asked that his last name not be revealed.

  • Mob of teens surrounds police station, tries to break out their drunken friend
    USA TODAY

    Mob of teens surrounds police station, tries to break out their drunken friend

    A mob of German teens attempted to free their friend from a police station after he was arrested for an aggressive drunken display. German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and news wire dpa reported the incident occurred Thursday night in the town of Starnberg. The 15-year-old boy who was arrested allegedly tried to get into a high school graduation party but was denied entry by a security guard.

  • 40+ Halloween Desserts That'll Thrill Everyone At Your Holiday Party
    Delish

    40+ Halloween Desserts That'll Thrill Everyone At Your Holiday Party

    Dress your desserts up too this Halloween. From Delish

  • Point Break: Is Iran Ready to Retaliate Against America?
    The National Interest

    Point Break: Is Iran Ready to Retaliate Against America?

    The United States and Iran remain locked in a tense standoff, punctuated by periodic escalations, that could easily transition into a full-blown conflict. Following the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, Iran has been subjected to crushing sanctions that have contracted its economy and put pressure on its leadership. Rather than concede, Iran has responded with increasingly provocative moves—sabotaging several oil tankers, shooting down a U.S. drone, and openly violating the uranium enrichment and storage thresholds in the JCPOA.

  • Dr. Leana Wen's departure from Planned Parenthood exposes the organization's true identity
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Dr. Leana Wen's departure from Planned Parenthood exposes the organization's true identity

    There are public relations problems and there are public relations crises. Then there is what Planned Parenthood is experiencing with the departure of its former president, Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, the first doctor to run the abortion chain in nearly five decades, is not going quietly into the night. Wen smartly got ahead of the narrative, laying down rhetorical stakes in a tweet immediately after news broke of her firing.

  • Reuters photo captures Guatemalan mother begging soldier to let her enter U.S.
    Reuters

    Reuters photo captures Guatemalan mother begging soldier to let her enter U.S.

    Ledy Perez fell to her haunches, a clenched hand covering her face as she wept, an arm clutching her small 6-year-old son, who glared defiantly at the Mexican National Guard soldier blocking them from crossing into the United States. The plight of this mother and son who had traveled some 1,500 miles (2,410 km) from their home country of Guatemala to the border city of Ciudad Juarez, only to be stopped mere feet from the United States, was captured by Reuters photographer Jose Luis Gonzalez as twilight approached on Monday. "The woman begged and pleaded with the National Guard to let them cross ... she wanted to cross to give a better future” to her young son Anthony Diaz, Gonzalez said.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Exchange in the Mueller Testimony
    Time

    This Might Be the Most Important Exchange in the Mueller Testimony

    Yesterday, America saw hearings on the two volumes of the Mueller Report. First, House Judiciary took up the analysis of potential obstruction of justice charges in Volume II. In the afternoon, the Permanent Standing Committee on Intelligence considered the Trump campaign's relationship with the Russian government and Russia's ongoing threat to our elections. Mueller's now well-known legal conclusions were (1) that he had insufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy between any members of the Trump campaign and the Russian government and (2) that DOJ policy prevented him from making a charging decision about a sitting president so he would simply lay out his evidence for 10 potential instances of obstruction of justice by the President.

  • American Airlines passenger smashes laptop on partner's head in viral clip
    AOL.com

    American Airlines passenger smashes laptop on partner's head in viral clip

    An unruly passenger was removed from an American Airlines plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after she smashed a laptop over her partner's head for allegedly looking at another woman. The shocking incident was captured on video by another passenger on the Los Angeles-bound flight and was shared on Twitter and YouTube by Julia Scorupco, who was on the plane when the fight broke out. In the viral footage, the woman, identified by police as Tiffany McLemore, can be heard shouting expletives and racist profanities at her partner as she accuses him of ogling another woman on the flight.

  • 2 North Carolina bomb squad agents injured in explosion
    Associated Press

    2 North Carolina bomb squad agents injured in explosion

    Two North Carolina bomb squad agents were injured Friday, one of them critically, when bomb-making materials blew up while they were searching the home of a man stopped with homemade explosives in his car, authorities said. Two State Bureau of Investigation agents were assisting the Sampson County Sheriff's Office in a rural area southeast of Raleigh when the materials exploded early Friday, according to an SBI news release. "There was a heck of an explosion, and those two agents got burned," Sheriff Jimmy Thornton told reporters Friday.

  • Gambia ex-president accused of ordering murder of two US businessmen
    AFP

    Gambia ex-president accused of ordering murder of two US businessmen

    Former members of a Gambian death squad known as the Junglers on Thursday accused ex-president Yahya Jammeh of ordering the murder of two US citizens in 2013, having already confessed to the killing of a well known journalist. Since Monday, Gambians have been gripped by live coverage of three ex-Junglers -- Malick Jatta, Omar Jallow and Amadou Badjie -- before the West African country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission. On the last day of hearings before the commission adjourns until August 5, Badjie, a member of Jammeh's elite hit squad, said the head of state had ordered in June 2013 that two US-Gambian businenessmen, Alhaji Ceesay and Ebrima Jobe, who he suspected were planning a coup, should be "chopped into pieces".

  • US Navy Seals platoon sent home from Iraq for drinking alcohol as sexual assault allegations investigated
    The Independent

    US Navy Seals platoon sent home from Iraq for drinking alcohol as sexual assault allegations investigated

    The commander of a US Special Operations task force in Iraq has sent home a platoon of Navy SEALs for drinking while deployed after an alleged sexual assault by one of them, US defence officials said, the latest discipline incident that has emerged for an elite force relied upon heavily by the Pentagon. US Special Operations Command said in a statement on Wednesday night that the platoon was forced out early to San Diego by the commander of the task force, Major General Eric Hill, “due to a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during non-operational periods” of their deployment.

  • Another 'straight pride' parade plans draw critics: 'That’s all hate crime stuff to me'
    USA TODAY

    Another 'straight pride' parade plans draw critics: 'That’s all hate crime stuff to me'

    A so-called "straight pride" parade may be coming to California as Modesto officials weigh whether to approve plans for the event that would "celebrate heterosexuality." City officials are reviewing an application for a permit to hold the event Aug. 24 in Graceada Park, Thomas Reeves, a spokesperson for the City Manager's Office in Modesto, told USA TODAY. Reeves said the event was flagged to the city's executive team as being "potentially sensitive" but that it was going through the approval process as any other event permit would.