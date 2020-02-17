Hezbollah’s Failure to Stop the New Lebanon

Flanked by continuous and brutal destruction in Syria to its east, Lebanon has served as a beacon of relative safety and refuge since 2011. However, for a country reeling from its own civil war in the 1980s, economic instability coupled with a sudden influx of refugees and political stalemate has finally proven enough to spark country-wide protests. Lebanon had been largely stable, despite taking in the most refugees per capita in the world until recently. The outbreak of mass, anti-government protests across the small Middle Eastern country underscores the deteriorating economic and political insecurities that have long troubled Lebanon.

Governmental overspending, an alarming corruption ranking of 138th globally, and one of the highest rates of inequality in the world have finally pushed Lebanese citizens to their brink. Perhaps, what is most remarkable about these protests are how they cut across the country’s deep sectarian and religious divides. Sunni, Shia, Druze, Maronite, Greek Catholic, Assyrian, Chaldean, and other groups are uniting and outrightly rejecting poor governance and economic mismanagement brought on by the leaders of all these sects. The tremendous complexity of Lebanon's political system has contributed to meager cooperation and ultimate inaction by governmental leaders. Delayed elections, budget authorizations, and cabinet decisions have been the norm for over a decade. The results are frequent power outages, improper sewage disposal, trash buildup in the streets, and the third steepest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world.

The final straw came in October when the government proposed a tax on Internet call services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and FaceTime. Protests erupted from Beirut to Tyre to Tripoli, as Lebanese citizens across sectarian divides flooded the streets and demanded greater accountability from their government.

The protests have highlighted just how out of touch the government is with an increasingly urban, technocratic and youthful population. The Lebanon of the 1980s, marred by civil war and entrenched in sectarian loyalty, is no more. Nearly 40 percent of the population is under the age of twenty-four. Meanwhile, the present Lebanese government is composed of essentially the same political leadership since 1990.

This is particularly relevant in the case of Hezbollah under the leadership of Hassan Nasrallah, whose popularity in Lebanon has waned since the Cedar Revolution in 2005. In the wake of the recent protests, Hezbollah is struggling to maintain control over a populous that is increasingly frustrated and at odds with old guard politicians. At stake is Hezbollah’s credibility as a political power player in Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s relevance is rooted in its identity as a Shia military power in Lebanon. Born out of the chaos of the Lebanese civil war as a Syrian-backed militia who fought Israel as well as the other Lebanese militias, Hezbollah was leveraged by Iranian and Syrian proxies to antagonize Israel and the West by supporting the Palestine Liberation Organization. With its funding from Iran and its ties to Syria, Hezbollah’s resources were considerable, enabling a robust hearts and minds campaign throughout the 1980’s. These resources and relationships are why Hezbollah managed to retain their militia arm postbellum.

Since the 1990’s, Hezbollah has adapted its political identity by involving itself in social causes and participating in legitimate, political elections. Its strength, however, is based on the premise that its Syrian-Iranian funded militia protects Lebanon against Israel. But in 2005, Syria assassinated Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. The resulting Cedar Revolution threw off the yoke of Syrian proxy-power in Lebanon. The world subsequently condemned Syria and the United Nations passed a resolution calling for Syria to withdraw officially from Lebanon and for Hezbollah to disarm. At the time, rather than condemning Syria, Nasrallah admonished Israel and the West for meddling in Lebanese affairs.

As Syria lost its foothold in Lebanon, Hezbollah began cross-border raids into northern Israel, ultimately kidnapping three Israeli soldiers and igniting the Israeli incursion into Lebanon. Many in the Arab world saw the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon as an unnecessary provocation. The Israeli counter-attack and its subsequent destruction was blamed on Hezbollah. This is not to say that Israel was not abundantly vilified, especially for its decision to attack Beirut. Had Hezbollah not been so successful in repelling Israel, its reputation would have suffered a shattering blow. In reflection, Nasrallah admitted that Hezbollah's actions were imprudent, perhaps curtailing Hezbollah’s future willingness to antagonize Israel.