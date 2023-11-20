Hezbollah has fired over 1,000 projectiles on Israel since 7 October – Israeli Defence Minister

Yoav Gallant, Israel's Defence Minister, has reported that the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has fired over 1,000 rounds of ammunition on Israel since 7 October.

Source: The Times of Israel, citing Gallant’s comment to journalists

Quote: "Iran is the root of hostility and aggression against the State of Israel. The war is multifront, even though its intensity is focused on Gaza

Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has fired more than 1,000 munitions at Israeli targets but suffers far more significant harm.

We’re thwarting [missile and rocket] squads and hitting military assets and targets, Hezbollah pays a heavy price every day."

Details: The minister's comments came after Hezbollah fired more rockets and launched drones towards northern Israeli communities on Sunday despite stormy weather, prompting Israeli forces to attack the terrorist group's facilities in Lebanon.

Gallant further noted that in the West Bank, "there are many attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis that are thwarted every day by the IDF and the Shin Bet [Israel Security Agency – ed.]".

Background:

On 8 October, Hezbollah reported that it had fired rockets and mortars on Israel "in solidarity" with the Palestinians, and the Israel Defence Forces responded with artillery and UAVs.

Israel deployed troops in anticipation of an invasion from Lebanon, and the first skirmishes occurred on the border.

On 13 October, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement said it was "fully prepared" to join Hamas in a war against Israel when the time comes.

