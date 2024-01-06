Hezbollah fires rockets from Lebanon at Israeli post in ‘first response’ to killing of Hamas leader

Israeli strikes on Hezbollah military infrastructure have been mirrored by rocket attacks from Lebanon territory - Israel Defense Forces

Hezbollah has launched a salvo of rockets into Israel from Lebanon in what it said was its “first response” to the assassination of a senior Hamas official in Beirut last week.

The Iran-backed group announced that it had fired 62 rockets towards an aerial observation base on Mount Meron at around 8am on Saturday, “in the framework of the initial response to the assassination of the senior leader Saleh al-Arouri and his martyr brothers.”

Warning sirens rang out across northern Israel and attack alert apps pinged with notifications about the incoming barrage.

Al-Arouri, deputy leader of Hamas’s politburo, was assassinated in an Israeli drone strike in Beirut on Jan 2.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that it had identified at least 40 launches from Lebanon, and later, “struck a terrorist cell that took part in the launches.”

An IDF base was targeted during the barrage of Hezbollah rockets, an IDF official told The Telegraph.

No Israeli injuries reported

“No IDF injuries were reported, but we can confirm that there was damage caused as a result of the barrage, however we are unable to say the extent or what was damaged as of right now,” the official said.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that the terror group would retaliate for Al-Arouri’s killing.

It has not laid out what further steps it may take following Saturday’s attack.

Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas and has been exchanging cross-border fire with Israel for the past three months in solidarity.

The violence has displaced tens of thousands of people in both Israel and Lebanon.

The Hezbollah strike came as tensions rose on the border between Israel and Lebanon in the wake of Al-Arouri’s killing.

US and European officials have renewed attempts for a diplomatic solution to governance and security in southern Lebanon to attempt to bring calm to both countries.

Israel is demanding the full implementation of a long-standing UN resolution in which Hezbollah militants are required to withdraw north of Lebanon’s Litani river.

This would essentially create a buffer zone clear of the Iran-backed gunmen whom Israel does not want on its northern border.

Hezbollah has already pulled back some of its elite Radwan fighters a few miles back from the frontier, Israeli military officials say.

‘We will not withdraw’

But the Lebanese group is unlikely to agree to a full withdrawal north of the Litani, which lies around 18 miles from the border.

A Lebanese official close to Hezbollah told The Telegraph: “Of course, we have not and we will not withdraw” [north of the Litani].

It came after Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, began a tour of the Middle East this week, including stops in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

His trip follows a visit to Israel by White House senior adviser Amos Hochstein, who arrived in Israel on Thursday in an urgent bid to prevent a new Israel-Lebanon war.

Israeli officials have said that they will escalate against Hezbollah if the militants do not withdraw further north.

“There is only one possible result – a new reality in the northern arena, which will enable the secure return of our citizens,” Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, told Mr Hochstein.

“We will not tolerate the threats posed by the Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, and we will ensure the security of our citizens,” he added.

