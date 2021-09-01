Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon's crises

BASSEM MROUE
·6 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Driving back to base after firing rockets toward Israeli positions from a border area last month, a group of Hezbollah fighters was accosted by angry villagers who smashed their vehicles' windshields and held them up briefly.

It was a rare incident of defiance that suggested many in Lebanon would not tolerate provocations by the powerful group that risk triggering a new war with Israel.

As Lebanon sinks deeper into poverty, many Lebanese are more openly criticizing Iran-backed Hezbollah. They blame the group — along with the ruling class — for the devastating, multiple crises plaguing the country, including a dramatic currency crash and severe shortages in medicine and fuel.

“Hezbollah is facing its most consequential challenge in maintaining control over the Lebanese system and what is called the ‘protective environment of the resistance’ against Israel,” said Joe Macaron, a Washington-based Middle East analyst.

The incident along the border and other confrontations — including a deadly shooting at the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter and rare indirect criticism by the country’s top Christian religious leader — have left the group on the defensive.

The anger has spread in recent months, even in Hezbollah strongholds where many have protested electricity cuts and fuel shortages as well as the currency crash that has plunged more than half the country's 6 million people into penury.

In its strongholds, predominantly inhabited by Shiite Muslims, it is not uncommon now for people to speak out against the group. They note that Hezbollah is paying salaries in U.S. dollars at a time when most Lebanese get paid in Lebanese currency, which has lost more than 90% of its value in nearly two years.

Protests and scuffles have broken out at gas stations around Lebanon and in some Hezbollah strongholds. In rare shows of defiance, groups of protesters have also closed key roads in those areas south of Beirut and in southern Lebanon.

In recent speeches, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has appeared angry, blaming the shortages on what he describes as an undeclared Western siege. The chaos in Lebanon, he said, is being instigated from a “black room” inside the U.S. Embassy.

Critics say that rather than push for reform, Hezbollah has stood by its political allies who resist change. They say the group is increasingly pulling Lebanon into Iran’s orbit by doing its bidding, and that U.S. sanctions against Iran and Hezbollah have made things harder.

Where Hezbollah was once considered an almost sacred, untouchable force fighting for a noble cause — the fight against the Israeli enemy — it is now seen by many simply as part of the corrupt political clique responsible for the country’s epic meltdown. Still, when it comes to fighting Israel, the group enjoys unwavering backing within its base of support.

Often criticized for operating as a state within a state, Hezbollah has tried to ease the effects of the crisis on its supporters in similar fashion.

While the government has been working for months to issue ration cards to poor families, Hezbollah has been well ahead. It has issued two such cards to poor families living in Hezbollah bastions, one called Sajjad after the name of a Shiite imam, and a second called Nour, or light, for its fighters and employees of its institutions who number about 80,000.

“We will serve you with our eyelashes,” is Hezbollah’s slogan to serve the extremely poor in its communities — a Lebanese term meaning they are ready to sacrifice anything to help others.

The tens of thousands carrying Sajjad cards not only can buy highly subsidized products from dozens of shops spread around Lebanon — mostly staples made in Lebanon, Iran and Syria — but can also get medical treatment and advice at 48 Hezbollah-run clinics and medical centers around Lebanon.

Nasrallah is also organizing a sea corridor carrying oil from Iran to Lebanon to help alleviate the fuel shortages, with the first tanker believed to be on its way. The move has been praised by Hezbollah’s supporters and heavily criticized by its opponents, who say it risks bringing more sanctions on Lebanon.

In the border incident, villagers from the minority Druze sect intercepted Hezbollah fighters on their way back after firing rockets toward a disputed area held by Israel. The villagers briefly detained them and the mobile rocket launcher they used after accusing them of putting them at risk if Israel strikes back.

The fighters and the launcher were then handed over to Lebanese troops, who released them on the same day.

Later, Hezbollah angered many Christians after supporters launched a social media campaign against the head of Lebanon’s Maronite Catholic church, the country’s largest, accusing him of treason after he criticized the group for firing the rockets on Israeli positions.

The widely feared group has been hammered by accusations from its local opponents. They include silencing its opponents, facilitating smuggling of fuel and other subsidized items to neighboring Syria, and alienating oil-rich Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, leading them to halt financial assistance because of Hezbollah’s dominance of Lebanon.

The most serious charge has been a claim by opponents at home that the group brought in the hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate that exploded at Beirut’s port last year, killing at least 214 people, wounding thousands and destroying parts of the capital.

No direct connection to Hezbollah has emerged, but unsubstantiated theories that tie the group to the stockpile abound. One claim is that Hezbollah imported the chemicals on behalf of the Syrian government, which used them in barrel bombs against rebel-held areas during the neighboring country's 10-year conflict.

“Hezbollah’s agencies are active at the port and this is known to security agencies and all Lebanese. Why is Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah above questioning?” asked Samy Gemayel, head of the right-wing Christian Kataeb Party recently.

Hezbollah has repeatedly denied any link to the ammonium nitrate. But Nasrallah further angered families of the victims and other Lebanese recently by criticizing the judge leading the investigation into the blast, suggesting he should be replaced. Nasrallah described Judge Tarek Bitar as “politicized” after he filed charges against some legislators and former Cabinet ministers allied with Hezbollah.

“There is an attempt to satanize Hezbollah and tarnish its image,” said Lebanese University political science professor Sadek Naboulsi. The professor, who has ties to the group, accused foreign powers including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and the U.S. of seeking to incite internal strife between Lebanon’s Shiite and Sunni Muslim communities with the aim of weakening Hezbollah. He added that Hezbollah had overcome such pressures in the past and emerged more powerful.

A serious test for Hezbollah came in early August when a funeral of a militant came under fire by suspected Sunni gunmen on the southern entrance of Beirut. Three Hezbollah supporters were killed and 16 were wounded in the shooting in the town of Khaldeh.

Hezbollah did not retaliate and instead called on Lebanese authorities to investigate the case.

“An increasing number of Lebanese are realizing that the concept of a Lebanese state cannot coexist with a powerful armed militia serving an outside power,” wrote Michael Young, editor of Diwan, the blog of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Macaron said Hezbollah will not be the same after the crisis and will have to adapt to ensure political survival in the long term.

“What they can do at this point is to limit losses as much as possible,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP Interview: Micronesia leader mandates vaccines to protect

    Micronesia President David Panuelo said Wednesday he'll continue to walk around his island nation without fear, despite an alleged death threat against him over his government's vaccine mandate. A month ago, Micronesia became one of the few countries in the world to impose a broad rule requiring that all eligible citizens get vaccinated against the coronavirus. In court documents, prosecutors said the man wrote a Facebook post which read: “Mr President---My Decision, My Body ... You gona need an army to protect you from now on...You will be assassinate for sure...Mark my word MR. President."

  • 'We'll endure': Ida leaves Gulf town of Houma in tatters

    Main Street of this southern Louisiana town resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida. Metal roofs peeled off buildings cover the sidewalks, and red bricks from a collapsed building mingle with big chunks of broken glass on a corner. “It’s like a bomb went off and just blew off houses’ roofs, flattened trees, snapped them like matchsticks,” said Michael Cobb, taking in the destruction Tuesday from his front porch a couple of blocks away.

  • Texas six-week abortion ban takes effect

    A Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect early Wednesday morning after the U.S. Supreme Court did not act on an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block the law enabling the ban. Abortion rights groups say 85%-90% of abortions in Texas are obtained after six weeks of pregnancy, meaning the law would most likely force many clinics to close. Such a ban has never been permitted in any state since the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, in 1973, they said.

  • Biden says Afghanistan exit marks the end of U.S nation-building

    Biden portrayed the chaotic exit as a logistical success that would have been just as messy even if it had been launched weeks earlier, while staying in the country would have required committing more American troops. Earlier in the day, the Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan in a lightning advance this month, fired guns into the air and paraded coffins https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-supporters-hold-mock-us-funeral-troops-leave-afghanistan-2021-08-31 draped in U.S. and NATO flags as they celebrated their victory. In his first remarks since the final pullout of U.S. forces on Monday, Biden said 5,500 Americans had been evacuated and that the United States had leverage over the Islamist militant group to ensure 100 to 200 others could also depart if they wanted to.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Jan. 6 rioters 'political prisoners,' warns of 'bloodshed' at GOP event

    Cawthorn boosted false election claims that the election was "stolen" and "rigged" at a North Carolina county Republican Party event.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn promotes false election claims, warns of 'bloodshed' if fraud occurs in future

    The 26-year-old freshman lawmaker made the remarks Sunday at an event at the Macon County Republican Party headquarters in Franklin, N.C.

  • These Photos of Celebrities In Palm Springs Are the Definition of Throwbacks

    Palm Springs is widely known as the playground to the stars. The beautiful desert oasis, located in the Coachella Valley of Southern California, is surrounded by picturesque mountains and filled with gorgeous mid-century modern architecture. As these vintage photos of celebrities in Palm Springs reveal, the town has long been the place where actors, musicians, and athletes went to enjoy leisurely activities – from hitting a few balls at the golf course to taking a dip in the pool or just catching some sun in the backyard.

  • Blinken speech on Afghanistan withdrawal looked like 'hostage video,' Fox News reporter says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken looked like he was in a "hostage video" when delivering his remarks on the withdrawal of the last U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, according to a Fox News reporter.

  • Afghan refugees flee to Pakistan border, overwhelming resources

    With U.S. evacuation efforts completed, thousands of Afghan refugees are gathering at the Pakistan border in an attempt to escape the Taliban, overwhelming local resources.

  • Black women seeing guns as protection from rising crime

    Valerie Rupert raised her right arm, slightly shaking and unsure as she aimed at the paper target representing a burglar, a robber or even a rapist. The 67-year-old Detroit grandmother squeezed the trigger, the echo of her shot blending into the chorus of other blasts by other women off the small gun range walls. “I was a little nervous, but after I shot a couple of times, I enjoyed it,” said Rupert, among 1,000 or so mostly Black women taking part in free weekend gun safety and shooting lessons at two Detroit-area ranges.

  • Ida's remains threaten once-in-a-century flood event in Northeast

    Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.

  • Treefort creators to open new Boise concert venue with two bars, ‘super cool’ roof patio

    It instantly will be a major player in the Boise music scene and compete with the nearby Knitting Factory.

  • DeSantis’ COVID fall out; Tiffany Carr payback; Election fraud plea deal

    It’s Monday, Aug. 30, and another school week begins as the politics of COVID has started to shift.

  • China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology

    China's biggest air show will put its homegrown civil and military aviation technology on display next month, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though the closely watched C919 narrowbody jet is not among the listed aerial exhibitions. The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai was postponed from its original date of last November because of the pandemic. With few foreign attendees expected in person due to strict quarantine rules, the show will include a virtual component and local military and aerospace firms have ramped up their presence significantly, Zhuhai Mayor Huang Zhihao told reporters.

  • Canada election 2021: Who do you think should win?

    With the Conservatives and the Liberals running a tight race in the polls so far, whether or not the Liberals will remain in power following the September election continues to come into question.

  • Trump Reveals His Master Plan for Afghanistan: We Should’ve ‘Let It Rot’

    Fox BusinessDonald Trump has had a lot to say about how Joe Biden has mishandled the withdrawal from Afghanistan—but, when given the chance to explain what he would have done differently, Trump’s master plan boiled down to leaving the country in smouldering ruins before leaving it forever.The ex-president appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday morning to get some things off his chest a day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan. During a curious rant about how he believes unnamed shadowy force

  • Trump complained on a radio show that the media spent 'all night' Sunday covering the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida instead of his 'great agreement' with the Taliban

    "All they talked about was the hurricane," the former president told the conservative radio host Todd Starnes.

  • Taliban demand US diplomats return to Kabul

    Taliban officials “expect” President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kabul despite U.S. insistence that future diplomatic relations will depend on Taliban behavior.

  • McCarthy threatens companies that comply with Jan. 6 probe’s phone records requests

    Congressional committees have routinely subpoenaed data from private companies, but the House minority leader says a future GOP majority “will not forget.”

  • Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?

    Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?