Hezbollah, Iranian oil smuggling network hit with sanctions

14
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of individuals, firms and vessels connected to an oil smuggling outfit said to benefit the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

More than a dozen companies, six individuals and 11 vessels flagged from around the world — from Djibouti to Panama — are included in the sanctions package, for allegedly participating in a scheme that included blending and exporting sanctioned Iranian oil.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Viktor Artemov, Edman Nafrieh, Rouzbeh Zahedi, Mohamed El Zein and others used dozens of companies to conduct illicit activities.

The move comes after the State Department in September designated two Chinese companies, and Treasury penalized a network of companies based in Hong Kong, Iran, India and the United Arab Emirates for playing a critical role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil.

The sanctions deny parties access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S.

“The individuals running this illicit network use a web of shell companies and fraudulent tactics including document falsification to obfuscate the origins of Iranian oil, sell it on the international market and evade sanctions,” said Brain Nelson, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Nelson said vendors and buyers “should be vigilant” about Hezbollah and the Iranian regime's attempts to generate revenue from oil smuggling.

The U.S. has ramped up sanctions against Iran and individuals and firms that do business with the country — especially after the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police.

She was detained because she didn’t properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country, and the government responded with a fierce crackdown, blaming the protests on foreign interference.

Recommended Stories

  • US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use

    The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests. The launches have sent South Koreans scrambling for shelter and further frayed the nerves of a population already mourning the loss of more than 150 people at a horrific Halloween crowd crush. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting Thursday at the Pentagon, released a joint statement saying they “strongly condemned” North Korea’s escalating military flexing, including ballistic missile test launches, multiple rocket launches and coastal artillery.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday issued sanctions against an international oil smuggling network it said supports Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, targeting dozens of people, companies and tankers as Washington sought to mount pressure on Tehran. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards that operates abroad, both of which are under U.S. sanctions.

  • Tally of homeless veterans fell 11%, biggest drop in 5 years

    The number of veterans in the United States experiencing homelessness dropped by 11% since 2020, the biggest decline in more than five years, the Biden administration reported Thursday. There were 33,136 homeless veterans in January of this year, compared with 37,252 in 2020, according to the Point-in-Time count conducted by the departments of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development as well as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. “One veteran experiencing homelessness will always be one too many, but the ... count shows that we are making real progress in the fight to end veteran homelessness,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.

  • Iran protesters defy crackdown as another teen is reportedly killed

    A rights group says a young man from the same Kurdish region as Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked the current unrest, was shot by security forces.

  • World must stand with Kyiv as Putin counts on "General Winter", EU says

    International partners must continue to support Ukraine as the country prepares to keep up its fight against Russia's invasion during the upcoming winter months, the European Union's top diplomat said on Thursday. Borrell said Russian President Vladimir Putin was resorting to attacks on the civil infrastructure because of the setbacks his forces suffered on the battlefield.

  • More than $16 billion projected to be spent on 2022 midterms: report

    A new report from OpenSecrets found that more than $8.9 billion is projected to be spent at the federal-level and $7.8 billion at the state-level

  • Op-Ed: Netanyahu's return to power with a coalition of racists is appalling. But Israel's problem runs deeper

    Israel has maintained an illegal and immoral occupation of Palestinian land since 1967, and now the ugly face of Jewish supremacy is ascendant.

  • Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year

    Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters. A key focus will be on recruiting more doctors and nurses, but only for provinces that make it easier for health workers to validate their foreign credentials and start practicing when they arrive, Minister Sean Fraser said in an interview late on Wednesday. "This means we will be able to bring a greater focus to welcome more healthcare workers ... in jurisdictions that will allow them to practice."

  • Zelenskiy says he will not take part in G20 summit if Putin does

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he would not take part in a summit in Indonesia of the Group of 20 major economies if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin attends. Zelenskiy told reporters after talks in Kyiv with Greece's president that he had been invited to participate in the Nov. 15-16 summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The Ukrainian president said earlier on Thursday that he had spoken to Widodo by telephone and discussed preparations for the G20 Summit as well as the Black Sea grain deal.

  • Jewish leaders call on Republicans to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day

    Jewish leaders are calling on candidates to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day. They're saying antisemitic rhetoric has become increasingly normalized in American politics, especially in the Republican Party. Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism with the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBS News to discuss.

  • Kroger, Albertsons unions, antitrust experts urge FTC to block merger -letter

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Kroger Co's acquisition of Albertsons Companies Inc could further exacerbate income inequality through job losses and eroding wages at a time of high inflation, a group of the retailers' biggest unions and antitrust experts wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. "In many markets across the country, grocery competition would cease, likely resulting in employee layoffs and higher prices," they wrote in a letter addressed to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairwoman Lina Khan, urging the agency to block the deal.

  • Arizona gubernatorial race tightens

    Arizona's gubernatorial race is tightening with less than a week to go until Election Day. GOP candidate Kari Lake held a rally Wednesday after facing criticism for making light of the attack on Paul Pelosi. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on midterm races in the Grand Canyon State.

  • Ukrainian IT army gains access to Russian Central Bank documents

    Ukrainian IT specialists have gained access to the internal networks of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and are analysing the contents. Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote: "Ukraine's IT-army has gained access to the networks of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation! Thanks to the Information Technology Department and the Financial Market Operations Department of their sorry excuse for a bank [the Central Bank of the Russian

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining

    OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news pushed down the Chinese companies' shares on Thursday, although they said in stock exchange filings they did not expect a major impact on their performance.

  • U.N. seeks exports of 'stranded' Russian fertilisers ahead of Black Sea grains deadline

    A senior U.N. official said on Thursday that the global body was prioritising efforts to export stranded Russian fertilisers from European ports and hopes to make advances before a deadline for renewing the Black Sea grains deal this month. Moscow on Wednesday resumed its participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative after a four-day suspension, easing pressure on food prices and allaying fears of a renewed global food crisis. However, Russia has stopped short of giving its support for a renewal of the deal beyond its Nov. 19 expiry and is urging the United Nations to help fulfil parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

  • 'Loving It': California Bay Area Residents Cheer Rainfall

    A cold front swept through coastal parts of northern and central California on November 1, bringing more than an inch of rain to some parts of the Bay Area.This video showing heavy rain was filmed by Twitter user @kmphadnis, who said it was captured in Sunnyvale. In their caption, they wrote, “Is it even California? … Loving it.”The National Weather Service warned scattered thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds to the area on Tuesday night. Credit: @kmphadnis via Storyful

  • Here’s Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Appeared in Baron Opportunity Fund’s Detractors List

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The […]

  • Exxon Mobil Pumps Brakes on Projected Permian Basin Growth

    Exxon Mobil slashed its growth expectations for the Permian Basin this year to 20%, the company’s CFO announced during Exxon’s third-quarter earnings call.

  • How Donald Trump is shaping the midterms for Republicans

    Despite not being a candidate, Donald Trump is looming large this midterm election cycle, but what difference he's making won't be clearer until Election Day or soon after. The former president's approval rating among Republicans remains high -- even as he faces multiple investigations and the fallout from the Jan. 6 hearings -- with 64% of registered GOP voters saying Trump should have a good or great deal of influence over the future direction of the party, according to an ABC News and Ipsos poll. Trump acolytes appear up and down the ballot in congressional and statewide races, including nearly 200 individuals who support and spread his election denialism.

  • Bolsonaro backers call on Brazil military to intervene

    STORY: Bolsonaro's supporters in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro led festive rallies on Wednesday, carrying Brazil's yellow-and-green flag draped over their shoulders, blowing horns and chanting anti-Lula slogans.“Today, people are gathered here asking for a federal (military) intervention, because we believe there was a fraud. We have evidence there was fraud in the election. The PT (Worker’s Party) did not win these elections. So we are meeting to ask for an intervention to overturn this fraudulent election that happened," said Bolsonaro supporter Thais Lobo, who was protesting in Sao Paulo.Similar rallies were held at barracks in a total of nine states and the capital Brasilia, according to Brazilian online media portal UOL.Brazil's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.