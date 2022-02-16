Hezbollah leader boasts of drones, precision-guided missile technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hassan Nasrallah
    Secretary General of Hezbollah


Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, said on Wednesday that his organization has the ability to convert rockets into precision missiles and produce drones.

"We have the capabilities to transfer missiles that we possess in the thousands into precision-guided missiles," Nasrallah said in a televised speech, according to The Associated Press. "We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order."

According to Nasrallah, the organization was able to do this with the cooperation of "experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The AP noted that Hezbollah has sent drones over Israel in the past. Some of these drones have been shot down by Israel, including one in January. Israel has not yet responded to Nasrallah's remarks.

According to Nasrallah, these capabilities were spurred by Israel's own increasing use of drones.

Haaretz reported the announcement from Nasrallah comes about a week after Israel accused three Lebanese companies of supplying materials for Hezbollah's precision-guidance missile project.

During his speech, Nasrallah also claimed that Israel was declining and would soon be eliminated.

"High-ranking Israeli commanders and analysts confirm that 'Israel' is on a slippery slope and that its elimination is a matter of time," he said.

On Wednesday, a U.S. congressional delegation landed in Israel. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave a speech at the Knesset in which she reiterated the U.S.'s support for Israel's security.

"We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel PM focuses Bahrain visit on building anti-Iran alliance

    MANAMA, Bahrain — During his visit to Bahrain on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Bahraini officials discussed ways to build a regional alliance to counter Iran, a senior Israeli official tells Axios.Why it matters: This was the first-ever official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the Gulf kingdom — which established relations with Israel 18 months ago and is located less than 100 miles from Iran — and it came as the nuclear talks in Vienna entered crunch time.Get market

  • Britons didn’t know what they were doing when they backed Brexit, says European Parliament

    UK voters did not understand what they were voting for when they backed Brexit in 2016, the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

  • 8M Yemenis at risk of losing aid in March, says UN

    U.N. officials warned this week that up to eight million Yemenis could lose aid in March if new funding isn't provided, saying that inaction could be a "death sentence" for many.In a briefing to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg warned that this past month was marked by an "appalling record numbers in civilian casualties.""Yemen's war continues to be fought also in the economic arena, with warring sides...

  • US to face Slovakia in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals

    Miroslav and Michaela Knies will have big smiles on their faces when their son Matt plays for the United States against Slovakia at the Olympics. The quarterfinal matchup Wednesday is also special for Matt Knies, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to his parents’ birth country, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament. “It’ll be a moment I won’t forget for a long time,” said Knies, who also played for the U.S. against Slovakia in the world junior championship in December.

  • Judge temporarily exempts Air Force officer from vaccine mandate in religious freedom case

    The order from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia marks the first time a court has barred the Air Force from enforcing its mandate for a service member.

  • Despite battlefield success, small killer drones slow to spread in Southeast Asia

    Some armed models were among the drones on display at the Singapore Airshow this week, though none matched the precise features of the so-called "loitering munitions" used in the fighting two years ago - flying quietly overhead until diving down to destroy a target. Yet many regional governments are interested in that capability, said Collin Koh, a research fellow at Singapore's Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies. Last year, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said it had sold its Harop loitering munition, used in the 2020 fighting, to two unnamed Asian customers.

  • Hitting Putin where it hurts? How to sanction "a very rich man"

    "From his standpoint, he's gotten away with everything," said one of Putin's most prominent critics, "and unless we can actually prove to him that we're serious, he'll think he can get away with it again."

  • Israel PM meets Bahrain's king in push to strengthen ties

    Israel’s prime minister Tuesday said Israel and its Arab allies were forging a regional “ring of stability” as he wrapped up a lightning visit to Bahrain that sought to send a powerful message of solidarity against their shared archrival Iran. During the 24-hour visit, Bennett was warmly welcomed by Bahrain’s king and crown prince and also visited the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. Shared concerns about Iran and its nuclear program served as the backdrop to the visit, the first ever by an Israeli prime minister.

  • Hollywood Boulevard shut down as police investigate report of armed man in a car

    The Los Angeles LGBT Center was evacuated after police got a call about an armed man in a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot.

  • Federal judge blocks Air Force from booting service member over vaccine refusal

    A Georgia federal judge blocked the Air Force from booting a service member who objected to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons.In a preliminary injunction issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Tilman Self III ordered the Air Force to refrain from taking "any adverse action" against the unnamed Air Force officer on the basis of "this lawsuit or her request for religious accommodation, specifically including forcing her to retire...

  • Zelenskiy oversees drills in western Ukraine as NATO country observers look on

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and military observers from NATO member states including Britain and Poland looked on as the country's armed forces carried out drills in western Ukraine on Wednesday. The drills, part of the Zametil 2022 (Blizzard 2022) exercises, were carried out as Ukraine prepared for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Colonel Andriy Melnik, one of the commanders at Rivne training ground, said the troops practiced with a wide range of weapons.

  • 'Nobody Tells Him What to Do.' Brazil's President Bolsonaro Is Visiting Putin Despite U.S. Criticism

    'The fact that the Americans were so furious with him, that’s what made Bolsonaro want to do it'

  • America needs Gov. Doug Ducey to run for US Senate. Seriously. I'm not kidding. Honest

    There's a question about Donald Trump that can only be answered by a Republican primary election for U.S. Senate with Gov. Doug Ducey in it.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Pelosi vows US will fight with Israel 'against terrorism posed by Iran'

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a congressional delegation and reiterated the United States' steadfast support for the nation's security."We're together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," Pelosi said in a speech at the Knesset. "Israel's proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us."Pelosi traveled to Israel with around a dozen other...

  • New GPS simulator will support US Air Force swarming munitions testing

    The new simulator will help the Air Force test Golden Horde's electronic warfare threat protection capabilities.

  • Blinken warns 'swift and firm response' if Russia recognizes 'independent' eastern Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned of a "swift and firm response" from the U.S. and its allies if Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to recognize territories in eastern Ukraine that have been locked in conflict since 2014 as "independent." Blinken said that an appeal from the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, for Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent would...

  • 2015 nuclear deal has become an 'empty shell', Iran's top security official says

    The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has become an "empty shell", the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Twitter on Wednesday. The deal has now become an empty shell for Iran in the economic sphere and the lifting of sanctions. Iran and major powers are currently in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 by imposing crippling sanctions on Iran's economy.

  • Ukraine: On unity day, flags convey endurance, defiance

    The Ukrainian flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance. A pair of human chains grasped a blue and yellow banner along the edge of a stadium field in Kyiv, one on either side. Others clutched tiny flags individually on Wednesday, which Ukraine's president declared a day of national unity.

  • News roundup: Man arrested in Denny's restaurant fire

    Brayden Ellington was reported missing just before 9 p.m. Thursday from a residence in the 21000 block of Oak Meadows Road in Palo Cedro.