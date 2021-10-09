Hezbollah member wanted for role in 1985 hijacking dies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — Ali Atwa, a senior Hezbollah operative who was on the FBI's most wanted list for his role in one of the most notorious plane hijackings in aviation history, has died, the Lebanese militant group said Saturday.

Atwa, who was believed to be in his early 60s, died of complications related to cancer, Hezbollah said.

Atwa was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2001 with two other alleged participants in the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847. The ordeal, which began in Athens, Greece on June 14, lasted 16 days and left a U.S. Navy diver on the plane dead.

The hijackers demanded the release of Lebanese and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The FBI had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Atwa’s arrest. He was accused of conspiring to take hostages, committing air piracy that led to the slaying of an American, and placing explosives aboard an aircraft.

The flight, with 153 passengers and crew members, including 85 Americans, was commandeered by the hijackers after taking off from Athens bound for Rome.

The plane was allowed to land in Beirut, where the hijackers freed 19 American women and children. They then flew to Algeria, where more hostages were released, before returning to Beirut.

There, the hijackers shot and killed U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, after beating him unconscious. They again returned to Algeria, released more passengers and were joined by Atwa, who had failed to get a seat on the flight and was arrested at Athens airport.

Greek authorities let him go after his co-accomplices threatened to kill more hostages. Atwa was filmed during his release in Athens covering his face with a bag.

Among those on the flight was Greek singer Demis Roussos, who was released in Beirut. On June 30, the last 39 passengers were freed in Damascus, Syria.

Days later, hundreds of Lebanese prisoners were released from Israeli prisons.

One of the hijackers, Mohammed Ali Hammadi, was arrested in Frankfurt in then-West Germany in 1987 and was convicted of the hijacking and Stethem’s slaying. Hammadi was sentenced to life in prison but was paroled in 2005 and returned to Lebanon.

A Hezbollah funeral was organized for Atwa on Saturday in Beirut.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Syria's Assad allows exiled uncle to return to avoid prison

    President Bashar Assad allowed his exiled uncle back into Syria to avoid serving a four-year prison term in France, where has spent more than 30 years, a pro-government newspaper reported late Friday. Rifaat Assad, 83, was sentenced last year for illegally using Syrian state funds to build a French real estate empire. Only Al-Watan, a pro-Syrian government newspaper, reported the return of Assad, who fled Syria in 1984 after a failed coup attempt against his brother, late President Hafez Assad.

  • UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

    Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country. The development comes a week after authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants in a massive crackdown and after U.N.-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity. The shooting took place Friday in the Mabani detention center west of the capital, Tripoli, where authorities earlier this month sent 4,187 new detainees, including 511 women and 60 children, according to the International Organization for Migration.

  • Sheriff compares motorcycle gun battle on I-4 to wild west shootout

    Sheriff compares motorcycle gun battle on I-4 to wild west shootout

  • US charges former Taliban commander with killing American troops

    Former Taliban commander Haji Najibullah is facing terrorism-related charges for actions in Afghanistan from about 2007 to 2009.

  • Former Taliban commander charged with killing U.S. troops in 2008

    A former Taliban commander has been charged with terrorism-related offenses for killing U.S. troops in 2008, the Justice Department said Thursday.Details: The indictment, unsealed Thursday by a grand jury in New York, brings charges against Haji Najibullah, who served as a Taliban commander in 2007 and 2008, for attacks on U.S. troops carried out by Taliban fighters under his authority.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free The raids

  • Newcastle put football-loving Saudi prince in Gulf owners' club

    Football-loving Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is intent on burnishing the image of conservative Muslim Saudi Arabia and he has taken a big step forward with the purchase of Newcastle United, experts say.

  • Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus

    Pope Francis on Saturday called on lawmakers worldwide to overcome “the narrow confines” of partisan politics to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change. The pope addressed parliamentarians who were in Rome for a preparatory meeting before the U.N's annual climate conference, which begins in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31. Francis referred to a joint appeal he and other religious leaders signed this week that calls for governments to commit to ambitious goals at the U.N. conference, which experts consider a critical opportunity to tackle the threat of global warming.

  • Texas loses out on four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner to Alabama

    Texas loses out on their only tight end prospect in the 2022 class.

  • U.S. nuclear sub hit 'object' in Asia-Pacific

    A U.S. fast-attack nuclear submarine hit an "object" while submerged in the Asia-pacific region, but the incident did not result in any life-threatening injuries, the United States military said on Thursday (October 7). The incident took place on Saturday (October 2) and the USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not impacted and remain operational, the Navy said in a statement.It added that "the submarine remains in a safe and stable condition."U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place in international waters in the South China Sea.Fewer than 15 people suffered minor injuries like bruises and lacerations.The officials added that the submarine was now headed toward Guam under its own power for further inspection.It was unclear so far what the submarine hit, the officials said.

  • Biden's popularity rises slightly as coronavirus cases fall: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating has increased somewhat over the past few weeks, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, as coronavirus infection rates slowed. The latest national public opinion poll, conducted Oct. 6-7, found that 48% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, which is up by 4 percentage points from a similar poll that ran in mid-September. Meanwhile 47% disapproved of Biden in the latest survey, which is down 3 points from the September poll.

  • Dodgers fan wrongly identified as FBI most wanted fugitive John Ruffo, who has been on the run for 23 years

    Family members of the man seen in the baseball stadium tipped off investigators to the case of mistaken identity

  • 'The case remains open': FBI rebuts claim Zodiac Killer case is solved

    "The case remains open and there is no new information to report," the FBI said of California's notorious Zodiac Killer.

  • U.N. fears 'imminent attack' in Myanmar after army build-up

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it is concerned the military in Myanmar could be preparing an imminent attack aimed at its opponents amid a build-up of heavy weapons and troops in areas of the country where the internet has also been shut down. Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokeswoman, said that it had documented intensifying attacks by the army in the past month in Chin state and other areas, with killings and burning of houses, in an apparent attempt to seek out armed resistance. "What has happened now over the past few days, we have seen a real reinforcement, a substantial deployment of heavy weapons and troops in these areas," Shamdasani told a U.N. briefing in Geneva, referring to townships in Chin, Sagaing and Magway.

  • Hindus fearful in Indian Kashmir after wave of assassinations

    Small groups of militants armed with pistols have carried out a spate of targeted killings in Indian Kashmir, sowing fear among some minority communities, according to security officials and residents. At least 28 civilians have been killed by suspected militants this year in the Muslim-majority region, which has been wracked by an armed insurrection against New Delhi since the 1990s. Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan but ruled in parts by the nuclear-armed neighbours.

  • NC senator demands Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson resign for calling homosexuality ‘filth’

    Video surfaced this week of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson saying that transgenderism and homosexuality are “filth.”

  • North Carolina Lt. Gov. Refuses To Resign After Calling LGBTQ Community 'Filth'

    Republican Mark Robinson said he's "tired of folks on the right being demonized for our speech while folks on the left burn, beat, rob, loot ... and get a pass.”

  • South China Sea: US submarine collides with unknown object

    Officials say it is unclear what the USS Connecticut collided with, and a number of sailors were hurt.

  • 19 details you probably missed in 'Elf'

    The holiday film starring Will Ferrell is a cult classic, but even the biggest fans may not have caught these hidden references and background gems.

  • France and Germany say Poland must abide by EU rules

    Poland has a legal and moral obligation as a member of the European Union to abide by the bloc's rules completely and unconditionally, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint statement issued on Friday. Poland's Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday ruled that parts of EU law are incompatible with the Polish constitution, undermining the legal pillar on which the 27-nation EU stands, and prompting expressions of dismay from politicians across Europe. The joint statement, issued by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his German counterpart Heiko Maas, said the ministers had taken note of the Polish tribunal's decision.

  • ‘Cold Blooded’ Dad Sent to Prison for Killing Son Over Lewd Diaper Pics

    La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p