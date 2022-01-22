HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HF Foods Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$23m ÷ (US$515m - US$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, HF Foods Group has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating HF Foods Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From HF Foods Group's ROCE Trend?

In terms of HF Foods Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 5.6%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, HF Foods Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 19% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for HF Foods Group. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 45% in the last three years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

