HFD takes advantage of building demolition for training purposes
A building on Kapiolani Boulevard is being demolished, however HFD is taking advantage of the situation by using the demolition site for training.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
In an unannounced update to its usage policy, OpenAI has opened the door to military applications of its technologies. While the policy previously prohibited use of its products for the purposes of "military and warfare," that language has now disappeared, and OpenAI did not deny that it was now open to military uses. Unannounced changes to policy wording happen fairly frequently in tech as the products they govern the use of evolve and change, and OpenAI is clearly no different.
Infinix's AirCharge tech can deliver up to 25W of power wirelessly, and over a distance of up to 20cm (7.87 inches).
Escalating tensions in the Red Sea are sending oil prices higher.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
Some gadgets just make you say... 'y tho?'
The AI industry's case for permissive copyright interpretations relies on the inevitability of their disruptions.
Following a cryptic tease during CES 2024, Ayaneo has revealed its Next Lite gaming handheld and it's a confusing product, to say the least.
CES has increasingly become defined by what automakers and other mobility-focused companies bring to Las Vegas, and CES 2024 has been no exception. As the TechCrunch team continues to cover CES from the show floor in Vegas, led by Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec, you can catch up on all of the mobility news right here as it comes in. Attendees ride a hydrogen fuel cell train at SK Group's SK Wonderland booth during CES 2024.
Everything you need to know about Auracast, part of Bluetooth LE Audio.
Nvidia is taking AI on the road at CES 2024.
There’s no relief in sight for U.S. car owners who’ve faced soaring costs of maintaining a vehicle in the past two years.
The integration of generative AI in smartphones is expected to spur “a new upgrade cycle” in 2024 after years of sluggish sales, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.
Engadget's Richard Lai tries on the Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR glasses at CES 2024.
Moss Air is an air-purifying humidifier powered by moss, and it's also nice to look at.
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
Save space and juice up three devices at once with this nifty power station.
The Ozark Trail Pre-Seasoned 12" Cast Iron Skillet with Handle and Lips is an affordable and fantastic entry point for both campers and cooking enthusiasts
Stanley tumblers are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition V'Day-ready pick is surprisingly still available.
Snapchat is introducing new parental controls that will allow parents to restrict their teens from interacting with the app's AI chatbot. The changes will also allow parents to view their teens' privacy settings, and get easier access to Family Center, which is the app's dedicated place for parental controls. Parents can now restrict My AI, Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot, from responding to chats from their teen.