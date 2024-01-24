HFR: no one injured after house fire on Washington Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) says no one was hurt after a house fire in Huntsville

HFR said six trucks responded to the fire in the 1300 block of Washington Street. the department said the fire was out as of 7:03 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the department, no one was injured in the fire as it appeared that there had not been anyone at home during the fire.

HFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

