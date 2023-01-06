HG Metal Manufacturing (SGX:BTG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, HG Metal Manufacturing (SGX:BTG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HG Metal Manufacturing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = S$18m ÷ (S$180m - S$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, HG Metal Manufacturing has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 7.7% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating HG Metal Manufacturing's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is HG Metal Manufacturing's ROCE Trending?

HG Metal Manufacturing has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 13% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 24% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, HG Metal Manufacturing is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 2.9% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

HG Metal Manufacturing does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HG Metal Manufacturing that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

