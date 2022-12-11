hGears (FRA:HGEA shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 75%

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of hGears AG (FRA:HGEA); the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on hGears because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 49% in the last three months.

Since hGears has shed €10.0m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

hGears isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

hGears' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 2.7%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 75% in a year tells the story. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt hGears shareholders are happy with the loss of 75% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 49% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for hGears you should know about.

