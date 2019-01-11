Is HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) A Financially Sound Company?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like HGL Limited (ASX:HNG), with a market cap of AU$26m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into HNG here.

How does HNG’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

HNG’s debt levels surged from AU$2.3m to AU$3.3m over the last 12 months made up of predominantly near term debt. With this growth in debt, HNG currently has AU$5.0m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, HNG has generated AU$930k in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 28%, meaning that HNG’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In HNG’s case, it is able to generate 0.28x cash from its debt capital.

Can HNG pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at AU$13m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$18m, leading to a 1.4x current account ratio. Usually, for Trade Distributors companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does HNG face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 13%, HNG’s debt level may be seen as prudent. HNG is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether HNG is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In HNG’s, case, the ratio of 16.22x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving HNG ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

HNG has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure HNG has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research HGL to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

