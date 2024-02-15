HGTV 2024 Dream Home deadline is today. You can still enter

If you've been procrastinating about entering the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes, congratulations. Today is your day.

Deadline to enter to win HGTV's 2024 Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida is today.

Good news is you can enter to win twice today. Bad news is you could have been doing that since Dec. 22.

The home is the fifth HGTV Dream Home in Florida. It was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes. The home's interior design was by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Where is the 2024 HGTV Dream Home?

This year's HGTV Dream Home was built on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida and is described as "a grand coastal escape."

What is the HGTV's Dream Home Giveaway?

The HGTV Dream Home Giveaway is an annual sweepstakes from the Scripps Network's Home and Garden Television channel. It started in 1997.

How much is the HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home.

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan.

$100,000 cash.

Value of the total package is estimated at just over $2.2 million.

What's the deadline to enter the HGTV Dream Home giveaway?

The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. ET today, Feb. 15.

How do you enter to win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home?

You have two chances to enter the sweepstakes today. Submit an entry once at HGTV and once at FoodNetwork.

HGTV Dream Home rules. Can you enter?

Eligibility requirements include:

Legal resident of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, including territories, possessions, and commonwealths.

Age 21 as of the start date of Dec. 22.

HGTV employees, members of their household and all local sponsors are not eligible to enter.

What features does the HGTV Dream Home offer?

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is about 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

The home combines classic coastal elegance with modern touches and layers of natural textures drenched in blue and white hues.

Upon entry, guests will see beautiful waterfront views. The front door leads to the great room with an open concept that includes a living room with sleek sofas and a fireplace, a dining room with a beach-inspired distressed table, and a kitchen with bright blue cabinets.

The laundry room and mudroom sit between the kitchen and an attached two-car garage.

The main bedroom has a skylight and offers a private retreat from the rest of the home with a walk-in closet and main bathroom.

The house has two guest suites and a loft with a wet bar and a mini fridge.

The backyard is a getaway with an outdoor kitchen and high-top bar, a pool with an elevated platform and a pergola.

Where is Anastasia Island, Florida?

Anastasia Island is located along Florida northeast coast east of St. Augustine. The 14-mile barrier island averages 1 mile in width.

Prior HGTV dream homes in Florida

2016: Merritt Island

2008: Islamorada

2003: Mexico Beach

1999, Rosemary Beach

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Dream Home deadline Feb. 15. Rules to enter HGTV giveaway