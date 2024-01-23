HGTV’s 2024 sweepstakes in final weeks: Everything to know about the Florida Dream Home

New year, new home? If you enter into HGTV's 2024 Dream Home giveaway, that can be a reality.

The sweepstakes is slowly coming to end, giving those a little over three weeks to put in their final daily entries for the Anastasia Island home.

What is the HGTV's Dream Home Giveaway?

The HGTV Dream Home Giveaway is an annual sweepstakes from the Scripps Network's Home and Garden Television channel, which has going since 1997.

Where is the 2024 HGTV Dream Home?

The 2024 HGTV Dream Home is on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida and described as "a grand coastal escape."

Where is Anastasia Island?

Anastasia Island is located along Florida's northeast coast east of St. Augustine. The 14-mile barrier island averages 1 mile in width and is separated from the mainland by the Matanzas River.

Anastasia Island also boasts a lot of hit attractions, such as:

Anastasia State Park, including four miles of sandy beach.

St. Augustine, which is only a few miles away and holds some of Florida's richest history.

The St. Augustine Light House and Maritime Museum, which has a St. Augustine mailing address but stands tall on the north end of Anastasia Island.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park, where you'll see more than alligators. There are crocodiles and birds, too.

What features does the HGTV Dream Home offer?

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is about 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

The home was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes. The home's interior design was by Brian Patrick Flynn. The home combines classic coastal elegance with modern touches and layers of natural textures drenched in blue and white hues

Upon entry, guests will see beautiful waterfront views. The front door leads to the great room with an open concept that includes a living room with sleek sofas and a fireplace, a dining room with a beach-inspired distressed table, and a kitchen with bright blue cabinets.

The laundry room and mudroom sit between the kitchen and an attached two-car garage. The main bedroom has a skylight and offers a private retreat from the rest of the home with a walk-in closet and main bathroom.

The house has two guest suites and a loft with a wet bar and a mini fridge. The backyard is a getaway with an outdoor kitchen and high-top bar, a pool with an elevated platform and a pergola.

How much is the HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

Value of the total Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home package is estimated at just over $2.2 million.

In total, the winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan

$100,000 cash

Has the 2024 HGTV Dream Home been featured on TV?

The Dream Home was shown off to viewers in a one-hour special on, Jan. 1. Viewers can rewatch the special on Max and discovery+.

So, how can enter to win the 2024 HGTV sweepstakes?

The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 is now and goes through 5 p.m. Eastern Time Feb. 15.

Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

Afraid you'll forget to enter? Sign up to receive email reminders to enter the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway twice online per day beginning on Dec. 22.

How many former HGTV dream homes have been in Florida?

In total, there have been four HGTV Dream Homes in the Sunshine State:

2016, Merritt Island: For the home and garden network's 20th anniversary, HGTV chose a waterfront home off Tropical Trail on Merritt Island to be the 2016 HGTV Dream Home. The home was sold not long after David Rennie of Connecticut was selected as the sweepstakes winner.

The HGTV Dream Home in 2008 was in Islamorada in Florida.

2008, Islamorada: HGTV Dream Home is 2008 was described as a "three-story oasis with its bright blue and yellow exterior blends seamlessly with its surroundings and boasts breathtaking views of the crystal clear waters, white sand and blue skies with expertly placed patios and windows." Video tour of the home.

The 2003 HGTV Dream Home was in Mexico Beach.

2003, Mexico Beach: The 2,800 square foot home was on a 10,000 acre preserve of coastal forest situated on the East Bay of the Florida Gulf of Mexico. "The sprawling compound displays imaginative architecture that provides a relaxed, comfortable camp feel with contemporary qualities."

Based on a search in Bay County's Property Appraiser website, the house is still standing despite Hurricane Michael's wrath in 2018. See a video tour of the home.

The HGTV 1999 Dream Home was in Rosemary Beach, Florida

1999, Rosemary Beach: Architect Richard Gibbs said of the home, "The architecture here in Rosemary Beach is patterned after the time-tested traditions of St. Augustine, New Orleans and the Dutch and French Caribbean. Video tour of the home.

Where are all the prior HGTV Dream Homes located?

2023: Morrison, Colorado

2022: Warren, Vermont

2021: Newport, Rhode Island

2020: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

2019: Whitefish, Montana

2018: Gig Harbor, Washington

2017: St. Simons Island, Georgia

2016: Merritt Island, Florida

2015: Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

2014: Lake Tahoe, California

2013: Charleston, South Carolina

2012: Park City, Utah

2011: Stowe, Vermont

2010: Sandia Park, New Mexico

2009: Sonoma, California

2008: Islamorada, Florida

2007: Winter Park, Colorado

2006: Lake Lure, North Carolina

2005: Tyler, Texas

2004: St. Mary's, Georgia

2003: Mexico Beach, Florida

2002: Sherwood, Maryland

2001: Camden, Maine

2000: Nehalem, Oregon

1999: Rosemary Beach, Florida

1998: Beaufort, South Carolina

1997: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

