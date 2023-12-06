HGTV named the best 'Christmas towns' in each state. Which Arizona city made it?

Arizona's most popular mountain town is among the best small "Christmas towns" in America, according to an HGTV list highlighting places that stand out for their unique traditions and overall atmosphere.

Unsurprisingly to many, Flagstaff made the list.

The historic downtown is known for its impressive light displays, window decorations and more. Downtown businesses have a slew of events scheduled throughout the month including a bar crawl, a winter movie series and of course, breakfast with Santa.

"Yes, there are the winter wonderlands offering light shows, sleigh rides, holiday performances, caroling, parades and Christmas markets. But there are also small towns that include local traditions, too, like a parade with horses and hounds, lobster boat rides and an elf scavenger hunt," HGTV wrote on their website.

Which city was considered Arizona's top 'Christmas town?'

Flagstaff is easily the snowiest big city in the state, averaging 101.7 inches of snow per year, according to the National Weather Service.

If you're interested in more than just tossing snowballs in town, the popular ski resort Arizona Snowbowl in the San Francisco Peaks is just a short drive north of the city.

In addition to plenty of attractions for adults, Flagstaff is the perfect place for families and children to feel the holiday magic.

A free ice skating rink is open during weekends all December long outside the Flagstaff Visitor Center adjacent to Historic Route 66.

Visitors can also drive around Little America Hotel, known for its huge annual display of holiday lights. Or they can head inside for the North Pole Experience, which includes a sneak peek inside Santa's workshop.

If a 30-minute drive east of Flagstaff doesn't deter you, the city of Williams runs the annual Polar Express along the Grand Canyon Railway.

The ride lasts a little over an hour, with the train leaving each night at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and families can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate as Santa makes his way through the train cars.

What other cities across the country made the list?

For those not in Arizona or just curious about other holiday hot spots across America, here are all HGTV's top Christmas towns:

Alabama - Fairhope

Alaska - North Pole

Arizona - Flagstaff

Arkansas - Hot Springs

California - Solvang

Colorado - Breckenridge

Connecticut - Mystic

Delaware - Lewes

Florida - St. Augustine

Georgia - Dahlonega

Hawaii - Lihue

Idaho - McCall

Illinois - Galena

Indiana - Santa Claus

Iowa - Pella

Kansas - Lindsborg

Kentucky - Bardstown

Louisiana - Natchitoches

Maine - Kennebunkport

Maryland - Frederick

Massachusetts - Stockbridge

Michigan - Frankenmuth

Minnesota - Stillwater

Mississippi - Natchez

Missouri - St. Charles

Montana - Whitefish

Nebraska - Nebraska City

Nevada - Virginia City

New Hampshire - Portsmouth

New Jersey - Cape May

New Mexico - Taos

New York - Skaneateles

North Carolina - Blowing Rock

North Dakota - Medora

Ohio - Medina

Oklahoma - Guthrie

Oregon - Silverton

Pennsylvania - Bethlehem

Rhode Island - Newport

South Carolina - Beaufort

South Dakota - Deadwood

Tennessee - Gatlinburg

Texas - Fredericksburg

Utah - Park City

Vermont - Woodstock

Virginia - Middleburg

Washington - Leavenworth

West Virginia - Shepherdstown

Wisconsin - Kohler

Wyoming - Jackson

