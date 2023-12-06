HGTV named the best 'Christmas towns' in each state. Which Arizona city made it?
Arizona's most popular mountain town is among the best small "Christmas towns" in America, according to an HGTV list highlighting places that stand out for their unique traditions and overall atmosphere.
Unsurprisingly to many, Flagstaff made the list.
The historic downtown is known for its impressive light displays, window decorations and more. Downtown businesses have a slew of events scheduled throughout the month including a bar crawl, a winter movie series and of course, breakfast with Santa.
"Yes, there are the winter wonderlands offering light shows, sleigh rides, holiday performances, caroling, parades and Christmas markets. But there are also small towns that include local traditions, too, like a parade with horses and hounds, lobster boat rides and an elf scavenger hunt," HGTV wrote on their website.
Which city was considered Arizona's top 'Christmas town?'
Flagstaff is easily the snowiest big city in the state, averaging 101.7 inches of snow per year, according to the National Weather Service.
If you're interested in more than just tossing snowballs in town, the popular ski resort Arizona Snowbowl in the San Francisco Peaks is just a short drive north of the city.
In addition to plenty of attractions for adults, Flagstaff is the perfect place for families and children to feel the holiday magic.
A free ice skating rink is open during weekends all December long outside the Flagstaff Visitor Center adjacent to Historic Route 66.
Visitors can also drive around Little America Hotel, known for its huge annual display of holiday lights. Or they can head inside for the North Pole Experience, which includes a sneak peek inside Santa's workshop.
If a 30-minute drive east of Flagstaff doesn't deter you, the city of Williams runs the annual Polar Express along the Grand Canyon Railway.
The ride lasts a little over an hour, with the train leaving each night at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and families can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate as Santa makes his way through the train cars.
What other cities across the country made the list?
For those not in Arizona or just curious about other holiday hot spots across America, here are all HGTV's top Christmas towns:
Alabama - Fairhope
Alaska - North Pole
Arizona - Flagstaff
Arkansas - Hot Springs
California - Solvang
Colorado - Breckenridge
Connecticut - Mystic
Delaware - Lewes
Florida - St. Augustine
Georgia - Dahlonega
Hawaii - Lihue
Idaho - McCall
Illinois - Galena
Indiana - Santa Claus
Iowa - Pella
Kansas - Lindsborg
Kentucky - Bardstown
Louisiana - Natchitoches
Maine - Kennebunkport
Maryland - Frederick
Massachusetts - Stockbridge
Michigan - Frankenmuth
Minnesota - Stillwater
Mississippi - Natchez
Missouri - St. Charles
Montana - Whitefish
Nebraska - Nebraska City
Nevada - Virginia City
New Hampshire - Portsmouth
New Jersey - Cape May
New Mexico - Taos
New York - Skaneateles
North Carolina - Blowing Rock
North Dakota - Medora
Ohio - Medina
Oklahoma - Guthrie
Oregon - Silverton
Pennsylvania - Bethlehem
Rhode Island - Newport
South Carolina - Beaufort
South Dakota - Deadwood
Tennessee - Gatlinburg
Texas - Fredericksburg
Utah - Park City
Vermont - Woodstock
Virginia - Middleburg
Washington - Leavenworth
West Virginia - Shepherdstown
Wisconsin - Kohler
Wyoming - Jackson
