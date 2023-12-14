HGTV names this Jersey town as its favorite small town to visit for Christmas

Traveling for Christmas?

HGVT.com has named Cape May in their 50 favorite small towns to visit for Christmas.

Known for its picturesque Victorian architecture, this small town has big Christmas spirits with traditions that families crave.

HGTV's list features towns that delivers major holiday spirit for Christmas and a promise to deliver a storybook Christmas filled with candy canes, hot chocolate and Santa.

Here is what HGVT.com said about Cape May: "During the holiday season, its gas-lit streets and wall-to-wall historic architecture set the tone for the holidays as visitors enjoy the Cape May Christmas Candlelight House Tour, where beautifully decorated homes open their doors to the public."

Christmas in Cape May features holiday-themed trolley rides, festive shopping at Congress Hall's Winter Wonderland and a kids' breakfast with Santa.

Christmas is that special holiday when loved ones share in the joy of creating new memories that last a lifetime.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Holiday Trips 2023: New Jersey names in HGTV's new list