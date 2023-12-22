HGTV names this RI town as one of the top places to visit for holiday season. See why

With quaint downtowns and city blocks decorated with holiday cheer, Rhode Island is a beautiful state to celebrate the holiday season in.

But one town, according to HGTV, is just a little more spirited than the rest.

HGTV released their list of the best small "Christmas towns" in every state, making a nod to the towns that love Christmas.

"Yes, there are the winter wonderlands offering light shows, sleigh rides, holiday performances, caroling, parades and Christmas markets. But there are also small towns that include local traditions, too, like a parade with horses and hounds, lobster boat rides and an elf scavenger hunt," HGTV wrote on their website.

What Rhode Island city was considered that state's top 'Christmas Town?'

The library at Marble House in Newport is decorated for Christmas in 2017.

In Rhode Island, Newport was HGTV's pick, with the charm of the mansions decorating in their holiday splendor winning the judges over.

"Christmas in Newport is a magical experience that combines the charm of a historic seaside town with the festive spirit of the holiday season," the article said "The city's Gilded Age mansions, such as The Breakers and Marble House, are adorned with stunning holiday decor, making the Christmas in Newport experience truly unique."

They also recommended doing one of the candlelight tours at the mansion and making the trip to Bowen's Wharf to enjoy the waterfront and possibly do a little shopping.

What to know when visiting the Newport Mansions during the holidays

Every holiday season, the Newport Mansions become even more opulent than they normally are when they get decked out in a lavish holiday display.

There's the 15-foot-tall poinsettia tree in the Great Hall of The Breakers, nearly 30 Christmas trees brought in and decorated to match each room, gingerbread houses built in miniature of the Gilded Age mansions, garlands, wreaths, etc.

Christmas in Newport: Take a trip to the City by the Sea to feel like you're in a movie

Outside, the 13-acre garden at the Breakers are wrapped in lights for the "Sparking Lights at the Breakers" evening tour. And, there's a whole series of events every holiday season that includes concerts, a performance of "The Nutcracker" at Rosecliff, the candlelight house tours HGTV mentioned, and more.

The display is set up through Dec. 30, meaning there's still plenty of time to visit. The Gilded Age mansions are closed on Christmas Day, and close early, at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Tickets can be purchased to see just The Breakers, The Breakers and "Sparking Lights at the Breakers", one of the other properties, or a combination. Find them at newportmansions.org/tickets.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Newport, RI, is an HGTV top 'Christmas town' because of the mansions